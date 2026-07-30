Clarksville Obituary: Jeffrey W. Ponchaud

Clarksville, TN – Jeffrey W. Ponchaud, age 71, of Palmyra, Tennessee, formerly of Shawano, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on July 27th, 2026.
Jeff was born on August 13th, 1954, to his parents, Cliff and Shirley Ponchaud. On January 24th, 1976, he married the love of his life, Susan (Herzfeldt) Ponchaud. Together they raised two daughters, Christine Ponchaud and Nicky (Ponchaud) Birkes, whom he loved dearly.
Jeff truly enjoyed life. He loved fly fishing with his father beneath Agate Falls in Michigan and spent many peaceful days catching bluegill and sunfish on Shawano Lake and Chute Pond.
One of Jeff’s greatest pleasures was sharing his wife’s dream of owning a small horse ranch. They spent many happy years there in Shawano. Their life was filled with horses, dogs, and even a few cats, all of which brought them great joy.
Jeff also cherished time spent at the family camper with Sue, their family, and friends. He enjoyed relaxing around the campfire, riding the UTV, and gathering with friends at local spots to visit, laugh, and share stories. Above all, he loved simply being surrounded by the people who mattered most to him.
After Sue’s passing, Jeff moved to Tennessee to be closer to his daughter Nicky and her family. He loved fishing with his grandson, Kolton; watching his granddaughters, Kendra and Kali, play sports and ride horses in the yard; and visiting with his oldest granddaughter, Caitlin, whenever she stopped by.
Jeff recently made his annual trip back to Shawano to spend time with his daughter Christine and other family and friends. How lucky we all were to have had that time with him.
Jeff was welcomed into heaven by his wife, Sue Ponchaud (Herzfeldt); his parents, Cliff and Shirley Ponchaud; his brother, Cliff Ponchaud Jr.; and his father-in-law, Jim Herzfeldt.
He is survived by his daughters, Christine Ponchaud and Nicky (Bryan) Birkes; his grandchildren, Caitlin Reed, Kendra Birkes, Kali Birkes, and Kolton Birkes; his mother-in-law, Ann Herzfeldt; his sisters-in-law, Mary Beth (Tim) Leopold and Melody Ponchaud; his Godson, Dylan (Bethany) Ponchaud; and his niece, Roxanne (Joel) Dickinson.
Per Jeff’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you think of Jeff, smile, and remember the good times you shared together.
Condolences may be made online www.navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com