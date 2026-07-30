Clarksville Obituary: Jeffrey W. Ponchaud

Clarksville, TN – Jeffrey W. Ponchaud, age 71, of Palmyra, Tennessee, formerly of Shawano, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on July 27th, 2026.

Jeff was born on August 13th, 1954, to his parents, Cliff and Shirley Ponchaud. On January 24th, 1976, he married the love of his life, Susan (Herzfeldt) Ponchaud. Together they raised two daughters, Christine Ponchaud and Nicky (Ponchaud) Birkes, whom he loved dearly.

Jeff truly enjoyed life. He loved fly fishing with his father beneath Agate Falls in Michigan and spent many peaceful days catching bluegill and sunfish on Shawano Lake and Chute Pond.

One of Jeff’s greatest pleasures was sharing his wife’s dream of owning a small horse ranch. They spent many happy years there in Shawano. Their life was filled with horses, dogs, and even a few cats, all of which brought them great joy.

Jeff also cherished time spent at the family camper with Sue, their family, and friends. He enjoyed relaxing around the campfire, riding the UTV, and gathering with friends at local spots to visit, laugh, and share stories. Above all, he loved simply being surrounded by the people who mattered most to him.

After Sue’s passing, Jeff moved to Tennessee to be closer to his daughter Nicky and her family. He loved fishing with his grandson, Kolton; watching his granddaughters, Kendra and Kali, play sports and ride horses in the yard; and visiting with his oldest granddaughter, Caitlin, whenever she stopped by.

Jeff recently made his annual trip back to Shawano to spend time with his daughter Christine and other family and friends. How lucky we all were to have had that time with him.

Jeff was welcomed into heaven by his wife, Sue Ponchaud (Herzfeldt); his parents, Cliff and Shirley Ponchaud; his brother, Cliff Ponchaud Jr.; and his father-in-law, Jim Herzfeldt.

He is survived by his daughters, Christine Ponchaud and Nicky (Bryan) Birkes; his grandchildren, Caitlin Reed, Kendra Birkes, Kali Birkes, and Kolton Birkes; his mother-in-law, Ann Herzfeldt; his sisters-in-law, Mary Beth (Tim) Leopold and Melody Ponchaud; his Godson, Dylan (Bethany) Ponchaud; and his niece, Roxanne (Joel) Dickinson.

Per Jeff’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you think of Jeff, smile, and remember the good times you shared together.

Condolences may be made online www.navefuneralhomes.com