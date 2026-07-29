Nashville Sounds Drop 12-5 Decision to Charlotte Knights

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds fell to the Charlotte Knights for the second straight night with a 12-5 loss Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. Eduardo Garcia and Brandon Lockridge each tally their first career homer at First Horizon Park, while Andrick Nava recorded his fourth homer for the Sounds this season.

Lockridge got the scoring going and gave the Sounds a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning as he crushed a one-out solo homer, his first home run since July 20th, 2025, when he was with Triple-A El Paso (San Diego), off major league rehabber Tyler Gilbert.

The Sounds extended their lead to two runs over the Knights with Nava ripping the team’s second solo blast of the game to left field off Joe Rock. Tyson Hardin got his 13th start of the season for the Sounds but got into trouble in the top of the third inning.

After he issued a one-out walk to Rikuu Nishida, Ryan Galanie crushed a two-run home run and hit the batter’s eye in center field to tie the game at two. It marked Hardin’s first home run allowed since June 20 against the Memphis Redbirds.

Nashville regained the lead in the bottom of the third inning as Garcia pulverized his first career home run at First Horizon Park on a solo bomb to left field, which marked his second blast of the season for the Sounds. Charlotte answered right back in the top of the fourth as Caden Connor led off the frame with a triple. Nolan Jones then lined a base hit into center field and scored Connor for the 3-3 tie. After Eric Haase followed with a single into center and put runners at the corners, Mario Camilletti grounded into a fielder’s choice and scored Jones for the one-run Knights lead.

Hardin loaded the bases as Andy Weber reached first on a catcher’s interference. Nishida then drew a walk and re-loaded the bases, which set up Galanie to hit a line-drive single into left center field extending the Knights’ lead to three runs. Michael Turner hit a three-run home run into center field for a 9-3 lead to cap off a seven-run inning. Gerson Garabito relieved Hardin in the fifth inning, working around a single and a walk and keeping two runners stranded on base.

The Knights continued to pour on runs in the top of the sixth inning as Garabito loaded the bases, issuing a walk, a base hit and a fielding error by Freddy Zamora. Jones then grounded out to Brock Wilken to get the out at first but crossed home Turner for the 10-3 Charlotte lead. With one out in the frame, Mark Manfredi entered the game for the Sounds and inherited both runners that remained on base. Manfredi however allowed a two-run double by Haase and for the nine-run lead.

Manfredi came out for the top of the seventh inning and worked around a leadoff walk to Nishida. Luis Matos produced the first base hit for the Sounds offense since the bottom of the third inning when Garcia hit a go-ahead solo homer. Cameron Wagoner replaced Manfredi and worked a scoreless eighth, adding two strikeouts with a walk.

Position pitcher Ethan Murray made his third appearance of the season for Nashville in the top of the ninth and worked around a leadoff walk as the Sounds had one last chance. In the bottom of the ninth, the Sounds tacked on two late runs as Luke Adams drew a two-out walk. Wilken then crushed his 11th homer of the season with a two-run blast to left field as the game ended in a 12-5 final.

The Sounds and Knights continue this week’s series Thursday night as LHP Colton Gordon (6-5, 3.97 ERA) will get the start for Nashville and go up against former Sound Shane Smith (1-0, 4.62 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.