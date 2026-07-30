Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Northwood Terrace Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and road closure on Wednesday, August 5th, at 8:00am on a section of Northwood Terrace for water valve replacement.

The following streets and roads are included in the water outage.

Millstone Place Subdivision

Deepwood Court

Mill Creek Road from Northwood Terrace to Peachers Mill Road

Saratoga Drive from Yorktown Road to Northwood Terrace

Northwood Terrace Subdivision

Northwood Terrace from Pine Mountain Road to Ryan Drive

Ryan Drive from Poppy Drive to Marshall Drive

Poppy Drive

Low water pressure will affect the following streets and roads and the vicinity:

Northwood Terrace

Marshall Drive

The following streets and roads are included in the road closures during the work:

Ryan Drive closed from Poppy Drive to Northwood Terrace. Traffic detour to Ryan Drive.

Poppy Drive closed from Northwood Terrace to Ryan Drive. Traffic detour to Northwood Terrace.

Northwood Terrace closed from Saratoga Drive to Ryan Drive. Traffic detour to Saratoga Drive.

Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the roads reopened by approximately 4:00pm.