Clarksville Obituary: Franklin Anthony Perez

Clarksville, TN – Franklin Anthony Perez, age 61, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Tuesday, July 21st, 2026, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday, August 4th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The Perez family will receive friends from 4:00pm until 8:00pm on Monday, August 3rd, 2026, and again from 9:00am until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

Burial to follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, with United States Marine Corps Honors.

Franklin was born January 16th, 1965, in Oka, Guam to the late Francisco Lizama Perez and Carmen Chargualaf Cruz. He devoted 38 years of his life to working as a highway patrol officer for the Guam Police Highway Patrol Division, carrying out his duties with professionalism, integrity, and a genuine passion for protecting his community.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. His commitment to public service and the lives he touched throughout his career left a lasting impact on those who knew and worked alongside him.

He was a faithful Catholic who cherished his relationship with the Lord and remained steadfast in his faith throughout his life.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 41 years; Mary Jane Perez whom he married in 1985, his son; Matthew Perez, daughters; Verronica Foster and her husband Sean, and Naedine Bryan and her husband Casey, grandchildren; Oliver, Abigail, Corbin, and Ethan, as well as his loving siblings; Joseph, Michael, Jesus, Patrick, Melvin, Rosa and Debrah. Franklin also leaves behind his sister-in-law, which he was the guardian of while she was a child, Antonette Atoigue; and her husband, John; along with their children, Keevin, Keoni, Kiyerra, and Kealoha.

Online condolences for the Perez family may be left at navefuneralhomes.com.