Clarksville Obituary: Franklin Anthony Perez

Clarksville, TN – Franklin Anthony Perez, age 61, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Tuesday, July 21st, 2026, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday, August 4th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The Perez family will receive friends from 4:00pm until 8:00pm on Monday, August 3rd, 2026, and again from 9:00am until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
Burial to follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, with United States Marine Corps Honors.
Franklin was born January 16th, 1965, in Oka, Guam to the late Francisco Lizama Perez and Carmen Chargualaf Cruz. He devoted 38 years of his life to working as a highway patrol officer for the Guam Police Highway Patrol Division, carrying out his duties with professionalism, integrity, and a genuine passion for protecting his community.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. His commitment to public service and the lives he touched throughout his career left a lasting impact on those who knew and worked alongside him.
He was a faithful Catholic who cherished his relationship with the Lord and remained steadfast in his faith throughout his life.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 41 years; Mary Jane Perez whom he married in 1985, his son; Matthew Perez, daughters; Verronica Foster and her husband Sean, and Naedine Bryan and her husband Casey, grandchildren; Oliver, Abigail, Corbin, and Ethan, as well as his loving siblings; Joseph, Michael, Jesus, Patrick, Melvin, Rosa and Debrah. Franklin also leaves behind his sister-in-law, which he was the guardian of while she was a child, Antonette Atoigue; and her husband, John; along with their children, Keevin, Keoni, Kiyerra, and Kealoha.
Online condolences for the Perez family may be left at navefuneralhomes.com.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com