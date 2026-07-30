Clarksville Obituary: Remona Arlean Kizer

Erin, TN – Remona Arlean Kizer was born on November 3rd, 1958, in Erin, Tennessee, to the late Edward and Mary Bell Easley Kizer.

As the youngest of their children, she was blessed with a large and loving family that remained an important part of her life. On Sunday, July 26th, 2026, Remona peacefully departed this earthly life, leaving behind a legacy of love, strength, and cherished memories.

Remona received her early education in the Houston County School System, attending Erin Elementary School before continuing her education at Houston County High School. At an early age, she accepted Christ as her Savior and was nurtured in the faith at Little Rock Baptist Church and later at St. Luke AME Church, both in Erin, Tennessee.

Throughout her working years, Remona was known for her dedication and strong work ethic. She was employed at Royal Care Nursing Home, worked in housekeeping at several local businesses, and was later employed by Kauffman Engineering until her illness prevented her from continuing to work.

One of Remona’s greatest gifts was her love for cooking. Preparing meals for family and friends brought her immense joy, and anyone fortunate enough to sit at her table knew her cooking was made with love. Sharing food was one of the many ways she expressed her care and affection for those around her.

Remona was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mary Bell Kizer; and her siblings, Johnny, Willie Mary, Frances, Sarah, Edward “Ed”, Jr., and Louise. She was united in holy matrimony to the late Walter Stacker, and together they were blessed with two children, Juan and Tamara, who were the pride and joy of her life.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories her loving children, Tamara Stacker (Tyrone Hoosier) and Juan (Christina) Kizer; her treasured grandchildren, Gacoby Nightingale, Keylin Stacker, Jada Kizer, Antonio Stacker, Joshua Stacker, and Alaydria Stacker; her adored great-grandchildren, Jacory Nightingale, Devin Nightingale, and Alayvah Nightingale, and a great-granddaughter on the way; her brothers, Rodney Kizer and Gilbert Kizer; her sister-in-law, Daisy Kizer; her aunt, Leola Easley; her devoted aunt, Willine Austin; devoted niece, Serena Plant her devoted friends, Sandra Tyson, Shane Hawks, and Dan Lake; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and dear friends who will forever treasure her memory.

It is with sincere gratitude that the family acknowledges the many expressions of love, kindness, concern, prayers, sympathy, and support shown to us during our time of bereavement. Your compassion has been a source of comfort and strength, and we will always be grateful for every thoughtful gesture.

We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Houston County EMS, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, TriStar Horizon Hospital, Caris Hospice Care, and Janice Daniels for the exceptional care, professionalism, and compassion shown to our loved one and our family during this difficult time. May God richly bless each of you for your kindness, and may He continue to keep you in His love and care.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 12:00pm Saturday, August 1st, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home.

Family will receive friends from 10:00am until the hour of service at noon.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com