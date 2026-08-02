Early Voting Has Ended. Nine in Ten Voters Still Haven’t Cast a Ballot.

Clarksville, TN — It would be easy to let this election slip past. It landed in the flat, humid quiet of late summer, the season of last swims and back-to-school lists, when a ballot is the furthest thing from most people’s minds.

But this election is important, Thursday’s results will decide who runs Montgomery County for the next four years.

The county races headline the ballot. Voters will choose a county mayor and a sheriff, and seat all 21 members of the County Commission. Four School Board seats are up as well, in Districts 1, 3, 5, and 7. The slate also includes the trustee, county clerk, circuit court clerk, and register of deeds. Two judgeships round it out: a chancellor and a General Sessions and Juvenile Court judge.

These are the offices that shape daily life most directly. They set the county budget, run the jail, oversee the schools, and keep the public’s records.

The same trip to the polls has statewide stakes. Voters who take a party primary ballot will help select nominees for governor, the U.S. Senate, and the U.S. House, along with seats in the Tennessee Senate and House and the parties’ executive committees. Those winners advance to November’s general election.

Early Voting Results

The early numbers show how that choice fell out. Of that early vote, 8,320 were Republican primary ballots and 5,893 were Democratic, with 327 voters taking the county-general-only option. Because Tennessee’s primary is open, those figures reflect which primary each voter chose to participate in this year.

Voting on Election Day

Here is the one thing that trips people up: Election Day doesn’t work like early voting. During the early window, any registered voter could vote at any of the county’s early-voting sites, regardless of address. One of those sites was the Election Commission office on Pageant Lane. On Thursday, that office isn’t a polling place at all. You have to vote at the precinct assigned to your home address — and only there.

The county spreads 42 polling places across 21 voting districts. Show up at the wrong one and you won’t be turned away, but you’ll be sent to your assigned precinct before you can vote — time and gas you don’t need to spend.

A minute of checking beforehand saves the trouble. You can confirm your precinct at GoVoteTN.gov, on your voter registration card, or by calling or visiting the Election Commission at 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 404, in Clarksville. Its staff can answer questions about registration, polling locations, or ballots at 931.648.5707 or by sending an email to vote@montgomerytn.gov.

On Election Day Polls are open Thursday from 7:00am to 7:00pm.

Bring a valid, government-issued photo ID — federal or State of Tennessee. A Tennessee driver’s license, a state photo ID card, a U.S. passport, or a military ID all work. Any of these counts even if it’s expired, a detail that surprises many voters.

Tennessee’s Open Primaries

A student ID won’t work, even one issued by a public university; Tennessee law doesn’t count it. If you show up without a valid ID, you can still cast a provisional ballot and verify your eligibility afterward. That’s the slower road, though, so bring your ID if you have it. If you are still holding an absentee ballot? Don’t trust it to the last mail truck. It must reach the Montgomery County Election Commission before polls close Thursday evening; a postmark alone won’t save it. If time is running short, call the Election Commission before you make any plans. The rules on hand-delivering a ballot are narrow, and the staff can tell you what’s allowed.

For many voters, the first choice arrives before the ballot does. Tennessee doesn’t register voters by party, so a poll worker will ask which primary you want, Republican or Democratic. Prefer to sit the partisan races out? Ask for a county-general-only ballot instead. Whatever you decide, the county contests on your ballot stay the same.

Why Your Vote Matters

The case for voting comes down to arithmetic. Local elections like this one draw a fraction of the crowd that presidential years bring. That means every ballot cast on Thursday carries more weight, not less. In a low-turnout election, your vote isn’t a drop in the ocean. It’s a larger share of a smaller pool, a louder voice in deciding who oversees county government, public safety, the schools, and local finances.

Thursday, August 6th, is the last day to weigh in, and the polls open at 7:00am, and close at 7:00pm. So, if you have not yet cast your ballot—no matter your party—please get out on Thursday and vote!