APSU to Recognize Summer 2026 Graduates at August 7th Commencement

Clarksville, TN — Austin Peay State University (APSU) will close out its summer term with a commencement ceremony at 10:00am on Friday, August 7th, 2026, in the Dunn Center.

The ceremony honors the university’s Summer 2026 class, drawn from every academic college on campus. A total of 746 students applied to graduate this term, and both undergraduate and graduate candidates will be recognized.

Seating is open to the public. Tickets, along with a livestream link for anyone who can’t attend in person, are available through the commencement page on Austin Peay’s website at apsu.edu/graduation/commencement.

The Dunn Center enforces a clear-bag policy and screens guests with metal detectors at commencement, so attendees should sort out what they’re carrying before they arrive:

Clear bags may be no larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″.

Bags that aren’t clear are allowed only if they measure 6.5″ x 4″ or smaller.

Medical equipment and diaper bags are exempt from the size limits.

Every bag is subject to search.

The Office of the Registrar handles ticketing questions, policy questions, and requests for ADA-compliant or wheelchair-accessible seating. The office can be reached at 931.221.7121 or graduation@apsu.edu.

Any changes to the ceremony will be emailed to participating graduates, shared on Austin Peay’s social media accounts, and posted to apsu.edu/graduation/commencement.