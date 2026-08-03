APSU to Recognize Summer 2026 Graduates at August 7th Commencement

Clarksville, TN — Austin Peay State University (APSU) will close out its summer term with a commencement ceremony at 10:00am on Friday, August 7th, 2026, in the Dunn Center.
The ceremony honors the university’s Summer 2026 class, drawn from every academic college on campus. A total of 746 students applied to graduate this term, and both undergraduate and graduate candidates will be recognized.
Seating is open to the public. Tickets, along with a livestream link for anyone who can’t attend in person, are available through the commencement page on Austin Peay’s website at apsu.edu/graduation/commencement.
The Dunn Center enforces a clear-bag policy and screens guests with metal detectors at commencement, so attendees should sort out what they’re carrying before they arrive:
- Clear bags may be no larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″.
- Bags that aren’t clear are allowed only if they measure 6.5″ x 4″ or smaller.
- Medical equipment and diaper bags are exempt from the size limits.
- Every bag is subject to search.
The Office of the Registrar handles ticketing questions, policy questions, and requests for ADA-compliant or wheelchair-accessible seating. The office can be reached at 931.221.7121 or graduation@apsu.edu.
Any changes to the ceremony will be emailed to participating graduates, shared on Austin Peay’s social media accounts, and posted to apsu.edu/graduation/commencement.