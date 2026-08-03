Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Northwood Terrace Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and road closure on Wednesday, August 5th, 2026, at 8:00am on a section of Northwood Terrace for water valve replacement.
The following streets and roads are included in the water outage.
Millstone Place Subdivision
- Deepwood Court
- Mill Creek Road from Northwood Terrace to Peachers Mill Road
- Saratoga Drive from Yorktown Road to Northwood Terrace
Northwood Terrace Subdivision
- Northwood Terrace from Pine Mountain Road to Ryan Drive
- Ryan Drive from Poppy Drive to Marshall Drive
- Poppy Drive
Low water pressure will affect the following streets and roads and the vicinity:
- Northwood Terrace
- Marshall Drive
The following streets and roads are included in the road closures during the work:
- Ryan Drive closed from Poppy Drive to Northwood Terrace. Traffic detour to Ryan Drive.
- Poppy Drive closed from Northwood Terrace to Ryan Drive. Traffic detour to Northwood Terrace.
- Northwood Terrace closed from Saratoga Drive to Ryan Drive. Traffic detour to Saratoga Drive.
Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.
The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the roads reopened by approximately 4:00pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com