Eleven Govs Named to Phil Steele Preseason All-UAC Team; Parson Tabbed Offensive Player of the Year

Clarksville, TN — Eleven Austin Peay State University (APSU) football players earned Phil Steele preseason All-United Athletic Conference (UAC) honors ahead of the 2026 season, led by junior quarterback Chris Parson, whom the publication tabbed as its UAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

Parson, from Brentwood, Tennessee, was the 2025 First Team All-UAC quarterback after a revelatory debut season in Clarksville. The Ravenwood High School product threw for 3,003 yards and 23 touchdowns and led the Governors on the ground with 743 rushing yards and 14 rushing scores — a program record for a quarterback. His rushing total ranked fifth in the UAC and made him one of just three quarterbacks nationally to reach 3,000 passing yards and 700 rushing yards.

Parson was named Third Team All-American by both Stats Perform and FCS Football Central in 2025 and was a finalist for the Stats Perform Walter Payton Award, given annually to the most outstanding offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). This preseason, in addition to the Offensive Player of the Year nod, he earned All-America honors from Stats Perform and FCS Football Central and a place on the 2026 Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List, announced in July.

Parson headlined a strong Austin Peay showing on Phil Steele’s first-team offense, joined by wide receiver Jaden Robinson, tight end Jackson Head, and offensive lineman Joshua Sales Jr. All three, along with Parson, also earned Preseason First Team All-UAC recognition from the league’s head coaches. Senior wide receiver Nate Garnett Jr. landed on Phil Steele’s second team.

Sales drew the widest recognition of the group. The redshirt senior, a native of South Bend, Indiana, was named a Preseason First Team All-American by both FCS Football Central and Stats Perform FCS and a Second Team Preseason All-American by Phil Steele — one of five UAC players on Steele’s national team. He started all 12 games for the Govs last season, primarily at right tackle, posting a 70.9 grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF) — the top mark among UAC tackles — and grading No. 1 in the league in both pass and run blocking.

Sales anchored a line that helped Austin Peay rank 12th in FCS in total offense (451.1 yards per game), 14th in passing (364.7), 15th in scoring (35.1 points) and 25th in rushing (186.4). The Governors also ranked second in the league and 33rd nationally in tackles for loss allowed (4.75) while surrendering just 1.83 sacks per game.

On defense, senior transfers David Portu (Charleston Southern) and Jefferson Bretanys Desca (Wheeling) earned first-team honors. Defensive lineman Antori Hamilton, linebacker Jake Stonebraker and defensive back Quan Peterson, a Newberry transfer, were second-team selections.

Senior punter Logan Leftrick rounded out Austin Peay’s representation as the first-team All-UAC punter.

Five earn All-America recognition across the UAC

Sales was not alone in drawing national attention. Five UAC athletes made Phil Steele’s Preseason All-America Team, with Sales joined on the second-team offense by Abilene Christian offensive lineman Luke Roaten. Tarleton State placed three: wide receiver B.J. Fleming (third-team offense), offensive lineman Aidan Moe (fourth-team offense) and return specialist DeAndre Buchannon (second-team special teams).

Roaten started all 14 games at right tackle for the Wildcats, earning an 84 percent overall grade from PFF. The Tomball, Texas native helped Abilene Christian post the third-best passing offense in the UAC at 238 yards per game. ACU was also one of only eight FCS teams with three players who rushed for at least 500 yards on the season, and it ranked among the top 10 nationally in time of possession.

Fleming, new to Tarleton State this season, joins the Texans from North Dakota. As the Fighting Hawks’ leading receiver and an All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honoree, he recorded 817 yards and seven touchdowns on 48 receptions across 13 appearances.

Three of those outings topped 100 yards. He set his season high with 138 yards and a score on five catches against No. 5 Montana, added 134 yards and a touchdown against Northern Iowa and closed the year with 123 yards and a score against No. 22 South Dakota State.

Moe, a Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-American and 2025 All-UAC Second Team honoree, started 12 games on the Tarleton State offensive line. He helped the Texans rank No. 1 in the UAC in scoring offense, No. 5 in total offense, No. 10 in rushing and No. 13 in passing, leading a line that allowed just 1.83 sacks per game — second in the conference.

Buchannon, a senior from Atlanta, Georgia, earned Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America honors earlier this month after transferring to Tarleton State from fellow UAC member West Georgia in the offseason. He was the Wolves’ second-leading receiver last year, totaling 347 yards and two touchdowns on 30 receptions in nine games. His best outing came against Abilene Christian, where he caught six passes for 137 yards and a touchdown.

Buchannon also handled return duties for West Georgia. He took a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown in the season opener against Samford on August 28th, added four kickoff returns of 30-plus yards over the season and broke off a 33-yard punt return against Nicholls State. He ranked sixth nationally in kickoff returns, averaging nearly 30 yards per attempt, and earned First Team All-UAC honors as a return specialist.

The Governors open the 2026 season August 27th against Gardner-Webb at Fortera Stadium. Season and single-game tickets are on sale now by calling 931.221.PEAY. For news and updates, follow Govs football on X (@GovsFB), Instagram (@GovsFootball) and Facebook, or visit LetsGoPeay.com.