Roxy Regional Theatre Opens Registration for Fall 2026 School of the Arts

Clarksville, TN — Registration for the Fall 2026 semester of the Roxy Regional Theatre’s School of the Arts opened this morning at 9:00am.

The Fall 2026 semester runs August 15th through December 12th. The program is divided into two age groups, each capped at 15 students, where participants learn a range of acting, singing and dance techniques, culminating in a showcase on the final day.

Because construction of the new Clarksville Performing Arts Center is slated to begin later this year, the School of the Arts will continue to meet at the Roxy Regional Theatre’s temporary home at 114 Public Square.

With one semester at the theatre’s temporary home now behind them, staff have reshaped the youth acting program to better serve students and aspiring artists.

Beginning this fall, class sizes will be smaller than in past semesters. That means more one-on-one instructor attention, room for students to move about without stepping on toes, and better audience space for end-of-semester showcases.

Tuition Costs

Tuition is $75.00 per month. Families will not be charged at registration; within two business days, each registrant will receive an email with additional details and payment instructions.

Class Schedule

Students ages 8 to 12 meet Saturdays from 9:00am to 10:00am, and students ages 13 to 18 meet Saturdays from 10:15am to 11:15am.

Classes will not meet on October 17th or November 28th.

Scholarships Available

This semester, the GFWC Clarksville Women’s Club — a chapter of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs — is offering partial and full scholarships to help cover tuition.

The principal aim of this scholarship program is to offer financial support to students aged 8 to 18 in our community with a passion and interest in the performing arts. They may not otherwise be able to participate in the Roxy’s veteran program.

Awards are applied to School of the Arts tuition and range from $150 to $300, with the number and size determined by the number of qualified applicants. To be considered, register for the School of the Arts and complete the Request for Financial Aid form at roxyregionaltheatre.org/schoolofthearts by noon on Friday, August 14th, 2026.

Register for the School of the Arts

Select the appropriate age group below to register. (with only 15 spots per class, families are encouraged to sign up their children early)

Ages 8 to 12 Ages 13 to 18