APSU Football Earns No. 17 National Ranking in 2026 Stats Perform Preseason Poll

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) football was ranked No. 17 in the country in the Stats Perform FCS preseason Top 25 Poll.

This is the fourth time Austin Peay State University has found itself ranked in the Stats preseason Top 25, and the Governors highest preseason ranking since 2020, when the defending conference champions were ranked 13th nationally heading into the season.

Austin Peay head coach Jeff Faris‘ squad features four Preseason All-UAC choices, including Preseason Offensive Player of the Year Chris Parson and consensus preseason All-American offensive lineman Joshua Sales Jr. The Govs return 11 starters from last season’s team, with Parson (3,003 yards passing, 743 yards rushing, 38 total touchdowns) leading seven returning starters on offense alone.

The APSU Govs look to build off a strong second season under Faris, which included a 6-0 mark at home for the first time since 1949 and the program’s first win against an FBS opponent since 1987.

The Governors kick off the 2026 season August 27th against Gardner-Webb at Fortera Stadium; season and single-game tickets are on sale now by calling 931.221.PEAY.

For news, updates, and future ticket information, follow APSU football on X (@GovsFB), Instagram (@GovsFootball), and Facebook, or stay tuned here at LetsGoPeay.com.