Clarksville Obituary: Ruby Nell Fowler Kaufman

Clarksville, TN – Ruby Nell Fowler Kaufman, 90, of Clarksville, TN passed away on August 2nd, 2026. She was born on May 26th, 1936 in Montgomery County, TN to William and Waydell Fowler.

Ruby enjoyed crocheting and had a special love for her dogs. After many years working in sales, she retired in North Carolina.

Ruby is preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim” Kaufman and step-daughter, Connie Shaut. She is survived by her sister, Opal Earlene Schultz, step-daughter, Deb (Dave) Warner, niece, Sheila (Mike) Ratliff, many great-nieces and nephews, and 2 great- great- nieces.

A private graveside will be held at Liverworth Church Cemetery.

Please visit Ruby’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with her family.