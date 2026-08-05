Austin Peay State University Athletics Partners with Teamworks Influencer to Power New Stacheville Exchange

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics is pleased to announce the relaunch of the Stacheville Exchange, powered by Teamworks Influencer, to provide an enhanced platform that connects Governors student-athletes with businesses, alumni, supporters and fans interested in creating Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) partnerships.

The enhanced Stacheville Exchange offers a streamlined experience for both student-athletes and businesses, making it easier than ever to discover Austin Peay student-athletes, communicate directly, establish NIL agreements and complete payments through one secure, compliant platform. It’s a place where the Austin Peay community comes together, connecting student-athletes with businesses, alumni and supporters committed to investing in their success.

“As the NIL landscape continues to evolve, we’re committed to providing our student-athletes and partners with the resources they need to succeed,” said Austin Peay State University Athletics Director Jordan Harmon. “As Clarksville’s Hometown Team, we have a responsibility to invest in our community and create meaningful connections. The Stacheville Exchange brings our student-athletes and local businesses together in a way that benefits everyone while strengthening the Governors’ place in Clarksville.”

Available to every Austin Peay State University student-athlete, the Stacheville Exchange simplifies the NIL process by bringing athlete profiles, communication, deal management and compliance together in one place. Businesses can register at no cost to explore partnership opportunities with Governors student-athletes, while athletes gain access to tools designed to help them grow their personal brands and maximize NIL opportunities.

In addition to facilitating NIL partnerships, the platform gives student-athletes access to APSU Athletics photos and videos for use across their social media channels, helping them build a consistent personal brand. Educational resources focused on branding, financial literacy and NIL best practices are also available through the platform.

The relaunch reflects Austin Peay State University Athletics’ continued investment in supporting student-athletes beyond competition while making it easier for the Clarksville community to engage with and support Governors athletics through meaningful NIL partnerships.

Businesses and supporters interested in working with Austin Peay State University student-athletes can learn more and register for the Stacheville Exchange HERE.

About Teamworks Influencer

Teamworks Influencer, available on Teamworks’ Operating System for Sports™, is the leading athlete brand-building and NIL business management app for over 270 elite collegiate and professional sports organizations. The Influencer athlete app educates student-athletes, coaches, and staff for the NIL era in a safe and compliant environment, all powered by best-in-class content delivery for student-athletes to access and share content to their social media channels.

The Influencer platform also includes the impactful Influencer Exchange. Schools can direct businesses, collectives, and fans seeking to find, communicate with, pay, and report NIL transactions with student-athletes in this school-customized NIL exchange. The Influencer Local Exchange maximizes the student-athlete wallet share while streamlining compliance and tax reporting responsibilities.

To learn more about the InfluencerExchange, please visit teamworks.com/influencer.