Clarksville Arts & Heritage Council Presents Dramatic United States Colored Troops Program Honoring America’s 250th Celebration

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Arts & Heritage Council, Clarksville Parks & Recreation and Mt. Olive Cemetery Historical Society invite the public to the final program in The Road to Emancipation series on Sunday, August 9th, 2026, at 2:00pm at the L&N Depot, 108 South Tenth Street.

Presented as part of Clarksville-Montgomery County’s celebration of America’s 250th Birthday, the program features retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Nick Nicholson in a powerful dramatic presentation, “Expose Into the Mind of the United States Colored Troops (USCT): Slave, Fugitive, USCT, Citizen.”

Through first-person interpretation, Nicholson portrays the physical, emotional, and spiritual journey of a man who escapes slavery, becomes a fugitive, enlists in the United States Colored Troops during the Civil War, and ultimately becomes a U.S. citizen. The performance examines the courage required to pursue freedom while confronting the realities of racism, war, and uncertainty. By stepping into the mind of a USCT soldier, audiences will gain a deeper appreciation for the sacrifices made by thousands of African Americans who fought to preserve the Union and secure their own liberty.

Adding a unique musical dimension to the afternoon, Austin Peay State University Associate Professor Tyler Nolting will accompany the presentation with an original composition inspired by Mt. Olive Cemetery, one of Clarksville’s most significant African American historic sites. The music will underscore the themes of remembrance, resilience, and hope woven throughout Nicholson’s performance.

Nicholson is president of the Mt. Olive Cemetery Historical Preservation Society, an organization dedicated to preserving and sharing the history of one of Tennessee’s oldest African American cemeteries. His extensive research and commitment to preserving the stories of those buried there bring authenticity and historical depth to this moving presentation.

The August 9th event concludes The Road to Emancipation, a three-part educational series exploring the African American experience from the American Revolution through the Civil War. The series has examined the pursuit of freedom through local history, the Revolutionary War, music, and dramatic interpretation as part of Clarksville’s observance of America’s 250th birthday.

The program is free and open to the public, and community members of all ages are encouraged to attend.

For more information about The Road to Emancipation series or other programs offered by the Clarksville Arts & Heritage Council, follow the Council on social media.