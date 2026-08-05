Clarksville Obitiary: Frances Lorene Batson Trice

Clarksville, TN – Frances Lorene Batson Trice passed away peacefully August 2nd, 2026 in Clarksville, Tennessee. Born July 31st, 1931, at her grandmother Kathryn Shelby Ingram’s home in the rural community of Jordan Springs, Tennessee, she was the only child of Bennie Thomas and Alice Marie Ingram Batson.

Fran was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. Fran’s faith journey took her through several church homes over the years before eventually bringing her back to where it all began at the New Providence Church of Christ.

She began a Civil Service career at the Marine Barracks at Clarksville Base on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, working mere miles from where she was born. After the base’s closure in 1969, she went to work at the U. S. Army Hospital, then for the Defense Reutilization and Marketing Office where she continued up until her retirement in June of 1995.

Fran loved to travel and did so at every opportunity. The highlight of her government career was the 4 years she spent working in Hawaii but the travel highlight of her life was the four years in Stephenville, Newfoundland where she and her family made friendships that spanned 60+ years and continued up until the day she died.

Fran believed deeply in giving to those in need and supporting causes close to her heart. She also found immense joy in making handmade greeting cards with friends, taking special care to share them with loved ones for birthdays, holidays and special occasions.

Fran leaves behind her two daughters, Deborah (Jessie) Johnson and Donna (John) Wilson; grandchildren Joshua (Margaret) Johnson, Rachel (Jerome) Pulley, Isaac Johnson, Caleb Wilson, and Malcolm Wilson; great-grandchildren the late Emma Johnson, Hays (Amelia) Threatt, Lydia Johnson, Zanie Johnson, and Trice Pulley; and great-great grandchildren Letty and Kipp Threatt, and Roland and Everett Johnson. She also leaves behind many cousins, friends and her church family to mourn her passing. Fran was preceded in death by her previous husband and father of her children, Frank L. Trice.

A graveside service will be held at the Dotsonville Church of Christ Cemetery on Friday, August 28th at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Dotsonville Church of Christ or the New Providence Church of Christ in memory of Fran.