Third Day Bringing 30th Anniversary Tour to F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville in Spring 2027

Clarksville, TN – Following overwhelming demand from fans and strong ticket sales that saw over half of the first leg sell out, including a sold-out stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in June, four-time GRAMMY Award-winning band Third Day has announced the second and final leg of its celebrated 30th Anniversary Tour. – Following overwhelming demand from fans and strong ticket sales that saw over half of the first leg sell out, including a sold-out stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in June, four-time GRAMMY Award-winning band Third Day has announced the second and final leg of its celebrated 30th Anniversary Tour.

Set for Spring 2027, and produced by Awakening Events, tickets will go on sale August 14th, 2026, at 11:00am CT.

For ticket information, VIP experiences and additional details, visit THIRDDAY.com and AwakeningFoundation.com

The newly announced dates mark the final chapter of Third Day’s historic 30th Anniversary Tour, giving fans one last opportunity to experience the original members together as part of this landmark celebration.

Featuring an unforgettable two-hour, career-spanning set packed with the hits that helped define Christian music for a generation, the tour has quickly become one of the most anticipated live events of the year. Joining Third Day on the final leg will be very special guest Zach Williams, with Scout and the Saints opening each evening.

“After seeing fans show up the way they did, we knew we weren’t quite done yet,” said Mac Powell. “We wanted to make sure we brought this tour to more cities across the country to continue to celebrate with more fans. This has been my favorite Third Day tour, period, and I look forward to finishing this lap with Mark, David and Tai.“

“This tour reminded us how powerful these songs still are and how deeply they’ve connected with people over the last 30 years,” added Mark Lee. “We didn’t know what to expect from this tour, but the response has been overwhelming from the fans.”

The 30th Anniversary Tour reunites original members Mac Powell, Mark Lee, David Carr and Tai Anderson for a celebration of the music that helped shape Christian music over the last three decades. Audiences can expect a career-spanning, two-hour setlist and one of the most ambitious production, video and lighting shows the band has ever put on.

Since forming in 1996, Third Day has become one of the most influential bands in Christian music history, earning four GRAMMY Awards, 24 Dove Awards, multiple American Music Awards, and selling over 10 million albums worldwide. Known for its powerful live performances and faith-filled message, the band’s impact continues to resonate with audiences three decades after its debut.

Third Day 30th Anniversary Tour – Final Leg

April 1st — Clarksville, TN — F&M Bank Arena

April 2nd — Corbin, KY — The Corbin Arena

April 3rd — Fort Wayne, IN — Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

April 4th — Saginaw, MI — The Dow Event Center Arena

April 8th — Port Wentworth (Savannah), GA — Vystar Pavilion

April 9t — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena

April 10th — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheater

April 11th — Tallahassee, FL — Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

April 15th — Charleston, WV — Charleston Coliseum

April 16th — Pittsburgh, PA — Petersen Events Center

April 17th — Springfield, MA — MassMutual Center

April 18th — Richmond, VA — Stuart C. Siegel Center

April 22nd — Waco, TX — Foster Pavilion

April 23rd — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena

April 24th — Colorado Springs, CO — The Broadmoor World Arena

April 25th — Rio Rancho (Albuquerque), NM — Rio Rancho Events Center

April 29th — Missoula, MT — Adams Center

April 30th — Spokane, WA — Numerica Veterans Arena

May 1st — Kennewick, WA — Toyota Center

May 2nd — Nampa, ID (Boise) — Ford Idaho Center Arena

May 6th — Cape Girardeau, MO — Show Me Center

May 7th — Springfield, MO — Great Southern Bank Arena

May 8th — Brandon (Jackson), MS — Brandon Amphitheater

May 9th — Beaumont, TX — Doggett Ford Park Arena

About Third Day

Founded in Atlanta, GA, in 1991 by Mac Powell and Mark Lee, THIRD DAY became one of the most influential live bands in Contemporary Christian Music over its nearly 30-year career. The band sold more than 10 million albums, achieved 31 No. 1 singles, and released 14 studio albums. Their accolades include four GRAMMY Awards, 24th Dove Awards, an American Music Award, induction into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, and multiple ASCAP honors, including the prestigious Vanguard Award for songwriting.

THIRD DAY also made notable media appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, CBS’s 60 Minutes, ABC’s Nightline, USA Today, The New York Times, and even graced the cover of Billboard magazine, which hailed them as “one of the best rock bands, period.”

In the spring of 2026, THIRD DAY completed a historic 30th Anniversary tour, selling out multiple arenas across the country. They will co-headline a 12-city arena trek with TobyMac and Chris Tomlin in November 2026, before completing the final leg of the 30th Anniversary tour in 2027.

About The Awakening Foundation

The Awakening Foundation exists to share the message of hope and resources with

individuals and families in local and international communities by bringing together

artists, fans, and like-minded organizations through live events and missional

endeavors to serve and empower those in need.

Be sure to find out more at www.AwakeningFoundation.com

About F&M Bank Arena F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC. Ford Ice Centers offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents.

F&M Bank Arena is located at 101 Main Street, Clarksville, Tennessee.