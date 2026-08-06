Clarksville Gas and Water Department closes Castle Heights for Water Main Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed a section of Castle Heights to repair a water main.

Castle Heights is closed between North Second Street and Hand Village Avenue until approximately 3:00pm. Motorists should follow the posted detour using North Second Street and Marion Street while crews complete the repair.

The water main repair is expected to be completed and the roadway reopened by approximately 3:00pm.