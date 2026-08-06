Nashville Sounds Edge Memphis Redbirds 2-1

Memphis, TN – Brewers no. 22-rated prospect Coleman Crow turned in another quality start as the Nashville Sounds earned their first win of the series in Memphis with a 2-1 victory on Thursday night. Nashville provided their starter with a pair of runs in the fifth inning and carried a shutout bid into the ninth to get back into the win column.

Game three of the set was a billed as a pitcher’s duel with a pair of top prospects taking the bump and played out that way. Cardinals no. 9-rated prospect, Jurrangelo Cijntje got the start opposite Crow and the pair of prospects combined to strike out six of the first 12 batters of the game with a pair of 1-2-3 innings in the first and second. Eric Brown Jr. drew a leadoff walk against Cijntje in the top of the third and stole second but was left stranded after seeing the Redbirds hurler fan two of the next three.

Neither side earned a hit until the fourth inning when Ethan Murray singled to start the frame for Nashville but was caught stealing as Cijntje faced one over the minimum through four. Crow allowed a leadoff single of his own to Victor Scott II as Memphis finally reached base off the Nashville right-hander. Like Murray in the top of the inning, Scott II was caught stealing for the second out of the bottom of the fourth. The Redbirds however kept the inning alive with back-to-back two-out singles but stranded both as Crow keep the game scoreless.

Each of the first three Nashville batters in the top of the fifth reached, including singles for Jeferson Quero and Brown Jr. with a walk by Darrien Miller sandwiched in-between to load the bases. The second free pass of the inning allowed Quero to score and push across the first run of the night.

Freddy Zamora flew out to center and scored Miller on the sacrifice as the Sounds built a two-run advantage. Cijntje retired each of the next two as he stranded a pair of Nashville baserunners, finishing the night with his seventh strikeout. Crow surrendered another leadoff single before issuing a walk ahead of a double play, and groundout to get him through the fifth.

Tyler Black extended his hitting streak to six games with a leadoff single off Jared Shuster in the top of the sixth before the Memphis reliever retired nine straight with four strikeouts and three scoreless out of the bullpen. Scott II collected his second hit of the night to begin the sixth and stole second with two outs.

After walking his second of the night, Crow punctuated his outing with strikeout number five to strand two more, and the third straight inning stranding a runner in scoring position. Gerson Garabito was the first Sounds’ reliever used and allowed a two-out double to Noah Mendlinger in the bottom of the seventh for the only hit and baserunner he would allow across two scoreless in relief of Crow.

Drew Rom took over on the mound for Nashville in the bottom of the ninth and was greeted with a leadoff single before a wild pitch sent Thomas Saggese into scoring position with no outs. The left-hander proceeded to retire each of the next three in order, but a pair of fly outs brought an end to the Sounds shutout bid with Saggese able to move station to station from second and cross home with two outs in the inning.

Nashville and Memphis will continue their series on Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm at AutoZone Park. Right-hander Brett Wichrowski is scheduled to get the start for the Sounds.