Three More Confiscated Spider Monkeys Find Safe Haven at the Nashville Zoo

Nashville, TN — The Nashville Zoo has taken in three more Mexican spider monkeys rescued from the illegal wildlife pet trade, part of a national rescue effort coordinated through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and its Wildlife Confiscations Network.

The infants were illegally taken from the wild and sold into the pet trade, cutting off their ability to survive in their native habitat. After being confiscated, they were sent to Nashville Zoo to live in a safe, stable environment. The Wildlife Confiscations Network ensures that animals removed from the illegal trade are placed in accredited facilities equipped to meet their complex social, physical, and behavioral needs.

The Zoo’s newest arrivals — one male, Miso, and two females, Matcha and Mei — are just under two months old. After law enforcement confiscated the group and transferred it to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the monkeys were sent to their new home in Nashville.

Because they are still infants, the Zoo’s veterinary team will care for the trio at the HCA Healthcare Veterinary Hospital for the next several months, until they are old enough to join the Zoo’s troop. Until then, guests can see Miso, Matcha, and Mei through the nursery windows during Zoo hours.

“The Nashville Zoo is here to educate the public about the plight of these vulnerable animals, and the impacts humans have on their survivability,” said Dr. Heather Schwartz, Director of Animal Health at Nashville Zoo. “By utilizing our animal care experience, knowledge and care capacity, we are saving the lives of these confiscated animals as well as sharing their stories in hopes that more trafficked and illegal wildlife do not enter the country.”

The three newcomers join Mistletoe and Julia, two Mexican spider monkeys the Zoo welcomed earlier this year, bringing its total to five. Every milestone the older pair has reached — from learning to navigate their habitat to forming strong bonds — is a reminder that, given the right environment, expert care, and the companionship of their own species, confiscated animals can recover and thrive.

A heavily trafficked species

Mexican spider monkeys are trafficked across the U.S.-Mexico border in large numbers to meet demand in the illegal pet trade. Infants are often taken from the wild after poachers kill their mothers, then smuggled across the border hidden in vehicles, bags, or crates. Many arrive malnourished, dehydrated, or injured.

Launched in 2023 with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the Wildlife Confiscations Network has placed rescued animals — including nearly 100 spider monkeys — into safe, professionally managed environments.

Spider monkeys are not suitable as pets. In the wild, they live in large, dynamic social groups that demand constant interaction, stimulation, and mental challenge — conditions impossible to replicate in a home. Without proper care, they can develop serious behavioral problems, including aggression, self-harm, and severe anxiety.

How the public can help

To counter the illegal pet trade and the destruction of the monkeys’ natural habitat, the Zoo recommends supporting accredited zoos and their conservation programs, reporting suspected wildlife trafficking, following awareness campaigns such as Not a Pet, and backing legislation like the Captive Primate Safety Act, which would regulate the keeping of non-human primates as pets. The Zoo urges people never to purchase or keep wild animals, including spider monkeys, as pets.

Guests can also support conservation through Nashville Zoo’s Wild Works program, which partners with the Rainforest Awareness Rescue Education Center (RAREC). RAREC provides a safe home for animals confiscated from the illegal wildlife trade in the Amazon, offering care, rehabilitation, and enrichment to restore their health and natural behaviors. Animals that can be reintroduced are gradually released into protected rainforest areas, while others receive lifelong care.

About the Mexican spider monkey

The Mexican spider monkey (Ateles geoffroyi) is an endangered subspecies of Geoffroy’s spider monkey, found primarily in the tropical rainforests of Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, and Honduras.

Large New World monkeys, they are distinguished by their long limbs, prehensile tails, and highly arboreal lifestyle. As tree-dwelling, fruit-eating primates, they play a critical ecological role as seed dispersers.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists the species as endangered, citing habitat loss and the illegal pet trade as primary threats. The monkeys are protected under CITES Appendix II, but not fully under U.S. law.

To learn more about the Zoo’s spider monkey conservation work and how to help, visit nashvillezoo.org/conservation.