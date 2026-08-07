Clarksville Police Searching for 24-Year-Old Michael Kennedy

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old Michael Kennedy.

Michael has not been in contact with his family or friends for the past week. His mother recently saw a Facebook post that raised concerns about his mental health. Family members in Memphis also advised that they do not have an address for Michael, as he may be homeless.

Michael is 5’7″ tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Michael or know of his whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on his welfare.

Anyone with information is also asked to contact CPD Detective Billotte at 931.648.0656, ext. 5694.