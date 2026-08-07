Nashville Sounds Rally Past Memphis Redbirds 5-3 as Jeferson Quero Hits Grand Slam

Memphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds evened the series against the Memphis Redbirds with a 5-3 win on Friday night at AutoZone Park. Brewers no. 11-rated prospect Jeferson Quero connected on his first career grand slam in the top the first and provided the game-winning runs as the Sounds held off a late Memphis rally for a second straight win.

The Sounds loaded the bases in the opening frame on a Bo Naylor double, a walk for Luke Adams, and catcher’s interference for Akil Baddoo to send Quero to the plate with one out. Quero launched the first pitch he saw from left-hander Quinn Mathews over the left-center field wall to give Nashville an early four-run cushion.

A second bases loaded situation awaited Eric Brown Jr. later in the frame but a strikeout, and the second out recorded by Brown Jr. in the opening inning left three stranded.

Right-hander Brett Wichrowski tossed two hitless innings to start the game for the Sounds before Jack Seppings took over for his second appearance with Nashville. Seppings worked around a pair of hits and a couple of walks with two strikeouts to get through 3.2 IP scoreless and earn a second straight win.

Brown Jr. began the top of the sixth with a single and swiped second before advancing to third on an errant throw on the steal. Adams cashed in with a sacrifice fly to make it 5-0. The Sounds leadoff man was one of three to record a multi-hit game for Nashville, including Naylor (2-for-5, 2B, 2 K) and Ethan Murray (2-for-4, 2B) as the three and Quero combined for all seven Nashville hits for the game.

Right-hander Will Childers worked 1.1 IP scoreless in relief of Seppings before turning the ball over to Grant Anderson in the top of the eighth. The right-hander worked two quick outs before allowing a single to Andy Yerzy. A second single followed ahead of Joshua Baez, who made cut the Sounds lead to 5-3 with a three-run home run.

The second ABS-aided strikeout ended the inning. Following a 1-2-3 top of the ninth, Blake Holub entered the game and struck out each of the first two batters he faced. A second straight inning with a two-out single kept the Redbirds alive and sent Noah Mendlinger to the plate to serve as the potential tying run. After Holub worked ahead in the count, Mendlinger sent a line drive right into the waiting glove of Murray for the third out to preserve the win for Nashville and get Holub his fourth save of the season.

The Nashville Sounds and Memphis Redbirds continue their series on Saturday night with right-hander Garrett Stallings (3-3, 3.70 ERA) expected to make his way back into the Nashville starting rotation against former Brewers’ farmhand LHP Mason Molina (0-2, 11.25 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.