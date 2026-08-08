Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Invites Public Feedback on Black Bass Management Plan

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is finalizing a process to develop a statewide Black Bass Management Plan and is inviting the public to provide input on the Tennessee Black Bass Management Plan.

This plan builds on the work of previous plans and incorporates all stakeholders’ values. The Tennessee Black Bass Management Plan is designed to provide broad guidance on policies for addressing the complex management challenges and issues related to producing desirable bass fishing experiences in Tennessee.

The plan is the result of the joint work of TWRA and a stakeholder advisory committee (citizen volunteers who represent a cross-section of bass fishing interests). It includes management goals that reflect stakeholder values, specific objectives designed to attain each goal, as well as potential general strategies for meeting objectives. The plan provides broad guidance for the TWRA commissioners and TWRA staff for managing black bass in Tennessee. Informative, but it does not replace the existing process for setting fishing regulations.

The public can provide comments in several ways. First, the plan is now available on the Fishing Section of the TWRA website. Stakeholders can read the plan and/or watch a short video summarizing the process of developing the plan and details on the seven key areas. Also online is a survey where stakeholders can submit their comments anonymously. The public comment period will be open until September 4th, 2026.

The public is also invited to a series of public meetings where they can learn more information and interact with TWRA staff. These public meetings will be an open-house format so individuals can attend if they wish (there is no formal presentation).

Five public meetings will be held across Tennessee on the following dates, all times local:

August 11th: Paris, 6:00pm-7:30pm, Henry County Fairgrounds, 517 Royal Oak Drive, Paris, TN 38242

Henry County Fairgrounds, 517 Royal Oak Drive, Paris, TN 38242 August 18th: Birchwood, 6:00pm-7:30pm, Birchwood Elementary School, 5623 Highway 60, Birchwood, TN 37308

Birchwood Elementary School, 5623 Highway 60, Birchwood, TN 37308 August 20th: Kodak, 6:00pm-7:30pm, Bass Pro Shops, 3629 Outdoor Sportsman Pl, Kodak, TN 37764

Bass Pro Shops, 3629 Outdoor Sportsman Pl, Kodak, TN 37764 August 25th: Nashville, 6:00pm-7:30pm, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Region 2 Office, 5105 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Region 2 Office, 5105 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 August 27th: Johnson City, 6:00pm-7:30pm, Johnson City Public Library, 100 West Millard Street, Johnson City, TN 37604

For more information, please contact Vic DiCenzo (vic.dicenzo@tn.gov).

About the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.