Clarksville Obituary: Frank Alexander Waugh

Clarksville, TN – Frank Alexander Waugh, beloved father, step-father, husband, Scout-Leader, and mentor departed this life for his eternal home on August 3rd, 2026.

Frank was born on October 7th, 1944, to Frank Merritt Waugh and Irma Waugh in North Andover, Massachusetts, where he spent his formative years growing up and delivering papers on his local neighborhood route. After graduating high school, Frank attended aviation maintenance trade school before enlisting in the U.S. Army for the same vocation. He served in Vietnam as an aviation mechanic, then attended flight school and returned to Vietnam as a warrant Officer Helicopter Pilot.

He was later asked to take a commission and lead aircraft recovery in theater. He was a functional test pilot in Huey and Cobra helicopters and was highly regarded as a true professional and expert in Aviation. He served in various staff and command positions, retiring as a Major in 1985. After active service, Frank spent the balance of his career continuing to serve. He served more than 3 decades as a Department of the Army government employee at Fort Campbell Army Base.

Service to others remained a constant throughout Frank’s life. He devoted many years to Boy Scouts of America in Clarksville, serving as Cogioba District Unit Commissioner, Troop 514 Assistant Scoutmaster, and Troop 514 Advancement Chair, continuing to volunteer long after his son aged out from the troop. More recently, he was honored with the Belmont Village Outstanding Volunteer Award for collecting aluminum can tabs to benefit Ronald McDonald House. Wherever Frank lived, he found meaningful ways to serve those around him.

Those who knew Frank knew a man who was fiercely loyal, deeply proud of his family, and treated frugality as a hobby but was generous with both his time and resources when it mattered. Beneath a gruff exterior was a kind and caring heart. He was unapologetically himself, never concerned with what others thought. Family and friends will always remember him wearing shorts and suspenders to Justin’s high school soccer games—even in the snow—because if the players had to wear shorts, he believed he should too. It was equally common to see him wearing a Santa hat well beyond the Christmas season simply because it made people smile.

Frank was preceded in death by his former wife, Cindy Waugh. He is survived by his son, Justin Waugh, and daughter-in-law, Lindsey Waugh; his grandchildren, Katelyn, Hannah Grace, and Everett Waugh; his stepsons, Johnny (Shon) Reynolds and wife, Traci, and Shad Reynolds and wife, Devon; Tami Jo Reynolds; and their children and grandchildren.

Family, friends, and all who knew Frank are welcome to celebrate his life and honor his memory at services to be held in Clarksville. A visitation will take place on Saturday, August 15th, 2026, from 9:00am until 10:30am at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, located at 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. This will be followed at 11:00am by a graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville. Full Military Honors will be rendered.

Frank will be remembered for his steadfast devotion to his family, his love of service, and his unwavering commitment to helping others. His life was a blessing, his memory a treasure, and he will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scouts of America.

Condolences may be made online at www.Navefuneralhomes.com