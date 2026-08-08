Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Missing Woman Trivan Chambers

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 55-year-old Trivan Chambers.

Trivan was last seen at her daughter’s residence on Heritage Pointe Circle on August 1st, 2026. At approximately 5:00pm, a friend picked her up and drove her to the Lincoln Homes area. Family and friends have not heard from her since.

Trivan is 5’5″ tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds, and has black hair with burgundy braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black-and-white Jordan shoes, a black miniskirt, and carrying a black purse.

If you see Trivan or know her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.

Anyone with information is also asked to contact CPD Sergeant Ulrey at 931.648.0656, ext. 5483.