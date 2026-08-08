Dagger Soldiers Blend VBS3 Simulation with Live Convoy Training at Fort Campbell

Fort Campbell, KY – Screens lit up with a richly detailed digital rendering of Fort Campbell on one side of the installation, while engines rumbled to life in the field on the other, as Soldiers assigned to Dagger Combat Logistics Company, 526th Light Support Battalion, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, put their convoy skills to the test on July 20th, 2026, combining Virtual Battlespace 3 simulation with hands-on training in the field.

The distribution platoon spent the day working through convoy operations, logistics release points, and supply cache procedures across two environments — the rugged terrain of Training Area 10 and the digital battlespace of the VBS3 facility. Together, the settings gave Soldiers a rare chance to rehearse the same mission set from both a screen and a windshield, reinforcing procedures until they became second nature.

Inside the VBS3 facility, Soldiers worked with a Fort Campbell map so detailed it takes noticeably longer to load than a standard simulation — digital fidelity that lets Soldiers train on home terrain before ever taking those lessons overseas. The simulation walks Soldiers through the full arc of a convoy mission, from simply driving out to the field to simulating real-life situations in the Middle East, European, or Pacific environments, letting crews mentally rehearse a mission long before wheels touch ground in those regions.

Running convoys through a simulator instead of jumping straight into the field means getting repetitions, practicing communications, and practicing calling up reports — while the range of scenarios also gives subordinates room to work through the same pressure they’ll face in a live mission. Before moving into the weapons portion of training, Soldiers ran through basic vehicle-clearing procedures step by step, locking in fundamentals before layering on complexity.

That layered approach carries real weight for the noncommissioned officers leading these convoys, sharpening their confidence in making real-time decisions once a mission is underway — decisions that, in the field, often have to be made in seconds rather than minutes.

For truck commanders, the simulator’s biggest payoff isn’t the driving — it’s the reporting. The main benefit comes down to reporting requirements, getting more comfortable with salute reports and small unmanned aircraft systems (SUAS) reports, since unmanned aerial threats represent one of the platoon’s most pressing concerns right now. Running through those threat scenarios on a screen first, rather than cold in a real convoy, buys Soldiers something irreplaceable: more time to think, communicate, and react before it matters most.

By pairing the repetition-friendly environment of VBS3 with the physical realism of live convoy operations at Training Area 10, Dagger Combat Logistics Company sharpened both the technical skills and split-second judgment its Soldiers will lean on the next time a convoy rolls outside the wire.