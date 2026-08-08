Erin Obituary: Crystal Dawn Bass Reddick

Erin, TN – Crystal Dawn Bass Reddick, age 48 of Erin, TN, passed away August 7th, 2026 in Nashville, TN with her family by her side.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00pm Thursday, August 13th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Bradley officiating.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm, and again from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service Thursday afternoon.
Crystal entered this life on January 17ht, 1978 in Erin, TN, daughter to Jimmy Lynn Bass and Debra Ilene Agy. Crystal, a lifelong resident of Houston County, TN, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter to her family; she will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her loving husband, Monty Ray Reddick; children, Harley Nichole (Jacob) Russell, Christian Grace (Tony) Mullins, Brooklynn Hope Bryant (Kris Curtis); father, Jimmy Lynn (Vernetta) Bass; mother, Debbie (Allen) Tatom; sisters, Maranda Teague, and Debbie Lynn Simmons. Crystal also leaves behind her precious grandchildren, ChrisLynn Mullins, Evelyn Mullins, Liam Russell, Easton Russell, Raelynn Russell, Scotty Curtis, Bryson Mullins, Kendell Mullins; along with her nieces and nephews, Breanna Stone, Michael Hughes, Kaden Teague, and Laney Teague.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com