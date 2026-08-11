APSU Soccer Opens 25th Season Against Northern Kentucky in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Fresh off its recent exhibition at Southern Illinois, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team opens its 25th regular season, and fifth under head coach Kim McGowan, with a 10:00 am match against Northern Kentucky on Wednesday at Morgan Brothers Field.

Austin Peay went 0-11-7 in 2025, falling short of making the Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Soccer Championship. The season ended with back-to-back scoreless draws at Eastern Kentucky (October 22nd) and Bellarmine (October 25th) to pick up two points in the Gold Division standings.

McGowan returns 14 players from last year’s roster – one more than the previous year.

Northern Kentucky, which finished the 2025 season second in the Horizon League with a 7-1-2 conference record, comes to Clarksville for the first time in the all-time series. The Govs faced the Norse a season ago on August 21st in Highland Heights, where the Govs fell 4-0 on the road.

What to Know

It is the first time Austin Peay State University has played on August 12th – and is the earliest season opener in program history.

Wednesday’s match will be the second meeting between the Govs and the Norse.

Austin Peay State University is 0-8-2 in its last 10 matches at home.

The APSU Govs are 82-64-31 all-time at Morgan Brothers Field.

Austin Peay State University is 6-15-2 all-time in season openers and is 1-2-1 in them under McGowan. Its win came against Western Kentucky (August 15th) in 2024, with a 2-1 victory.

Follow The Govs On Social

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 campaign, follow the APSU soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.