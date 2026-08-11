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APSU Soccer Opens 25th Season Against Northern Kentucky in Clarksville

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By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Soccer Begins 25th Season Wednesday at Morgan Brothers Field. (Preston Ludwick, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Soccer Begins 25th Season Wednesday at Morgan Brothers Field. (Preston Ludwick, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Soccer - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – Fresh off its recent exhibition at Southern Illinois, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team opens its 25th regular season, and fifth under head coach Kim McGowan, with a 10:00 am match against Northern Kentucky on Wednesday at Morgan Brothers Field.

Austin Peay went 0-11-7 in 2025, falling short of making the Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Soccer Championship. The season ended with back-to-back scoreless draws at Eastern Kentucky (October 22nd) and Bellarmine (October 25th) to pick up two points in the Gold Division standings.

McGowan returns 14 players from last year’s roster – one more than the previous year.

Northern Kentucky, which finished the 2025 season second in the Horizon League with a 7-1-2 conference record, comes to Clarksville for the first time in the all-time series. The Govs faced the Norse a season ago on August 21st in Highland Heights, where the Govs fell 4-0 on the road.

What to Know

  • It is the first time Austin Peay State University has played on August 12th – and is the earliest season opener in program history.
  • Wednesday’s match will be the second meeting between the Govs and the Norse.
  • Austin Peay State University is 0-8-2 in its last 10 matches at home.
  • The APSU Govs are 82-64-31 all-time at Morgan Brothers Field.
  • Austin Peay State University is 6-15-2 all-time in season openers and is 1-2-1 in them under McGowan. Its win came against Western Kentucky (August 15th) in 2024, with a 2-1 victory.

Follow The Govs On Social

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 campaign, follow the APSU soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.

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