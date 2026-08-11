Clarksville Gas and Water Department Highlights Safe Digging on 811 Day

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will join the nation on Tuesday, August 11th, to observe National 811 Day!

This date, August 11th or 8/11 on the calendar, serves as a natural reminder for homeowners and excavators to always place a free call to 811 prior to any digging project to have underground utility lines marked.

Whether installing a mailbox or breaking ground on a major construction project, contacting 811 at least three working days before digging helps avoid hitting underground lines. Striking a single line can cause injury, repair costs, fines and inconvenient outages affecting your neighbors and community. Every digging project, no matter how large or small, warrants contacting 811 by phone or online at www.tn811.com and it is the law!

Clarksville Gas & Water and Tennessee 811 are nonprofit organizations who work as allies to teach underground damage prevention safety in order to protect essential utilities and our community. When calling 811, a Tennessee 811 dispatcher receives your call and notifies the appropriate utility companies of your intent to dig. Professional locators then arrive at the digging site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags, spray paint or both, to help you avoid damaging a line.

“In a perfect world no underground utility would ever get damaged,” said Troy Jones, Clarksville Gas Manager. “But with a free call to 811 we can try to approach perfection.”

“I strongly encourage citizens to always make the free call to 811 before the onset of a digging project,” said Mark Riggins, Clarksville Gas & Water General Manager. “The process is quick and simple but impactful to help prevent damage to underground utility lines or a life-changing mistake.”

Clarksville Gas & Water invites the community to visit its customer service centers on Tuesday, August 11th, at 2215 Madison Street or 111 Cunningham Lane for important 811 literature and giveaways while supplies last!

Learn more information about 811 and safe digging practices online at www.clarksvillegw.com, www.811beforeyoudig.com or www.tenn811.com.

About Tennessee 811

Tennessee 811 is a non-profit Tennessee corporation established in 1983, whose mission is to act as an advance notification service to operators of underground facilities anywhere within the state. Tennessee 811 is governed by a Board of Directors and an Operating Committee. Tennessee 811 is the only such service in Tennessee and is recognized as the official 811 service for Tennessee.