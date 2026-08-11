Clarksville Obituary: Billy Wayne Deason

Clarksville, TN – Billy Wayne Deason, age 87, of Cunningham, TN passed away on August 10th, 2026, surrounded by his loved ones.

Celebration of Life will be at 11:00am, Wednesday, August 12th, 2026, at Martha’s Chapel Community Church with Pastors Jamie Mandrell and Van Riggins III and Rev David Mackens officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Tuesday, August 11th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral home and again on Wednesday, from 10:00am at Martha’s Chapel Community Church until the hour of service. Burial will follow at Vanleer Cemetery.

Billy was born on September 2nd, 1938, in Fairview, KY, to the late Paul and Sarah (Long) Deason. He had a love for education and received his master’s degree in mathematics from Austin Peay State University. He dedicated over 40 years as a teacher and coach, inspiring the lives of countless students.

He started his career at Houston County High School and pioneered their football program as the first-ever head coach for the high school football team. In 1968, he began teaching at Montgomery Central and taught there until his retirement in 2000.

After retiring, he became a dedicated member of the Montgomery County Retired Teachers Association and the Tennessee Retired Teachers Association. Billy was also a member of Martha’s Chapel Community Church. He will be fondly remembered as a loving family man.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Melinda Riggins and husband Van Jr, Mandy Mercer, Cindy Reynolds and her husband Art, and Cissy Mandrell and her husband Jamie; grandchildren, Callie Crews and her husband Ryan, Van Riggins III and his wife Naomi and Michael Coleman and his wife Jodie Curtis, Sheldon Reynolds, Noah Reynolds, Jonah Reynolds and his wife Gracie, Thea Reynolds, Bethany Serafin and her husband Leo, Wilson Mandrell and his wife Sophie, 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by grandson Bud Reynolds; brothers, John Deason and Ray Deason; sisters, Bonnie Haneline, Esther Carroll and one great granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Vanleer Cemetery Fund or Martha’s Chapel Community Church.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be his former athletes and students, as well as Montgomery County Retired Teachers.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Alexa at Gentiva Hospice, Dr. Rondi Kauffman at Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center and Dr. Rohit Patel at Tennessee Oncology.

Online Condolences may be left at www.navefuneralhomes.com