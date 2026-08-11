Clarksville Obituary: Billy Wayne Deason

Clarksville, TN – Billy Wayne Deason, age 87, of Cunningham, TN passed away on August 10th, 2026, surrounded by his loved ones.
Celebration of Life will be at 11:00am, Wednesday, August 12th, 2026, at Martha’s Chapel Community Church with Pastors Jamie Mandrell and Van Riggins III and Rev David Mackens officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Tuesday, August 11th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral home and again on Wednesday, from 10:00am at Martha’s Chapel Community Church until the hour of service. Burial will follow at Vanleer Cemetery.
Billy was born on September 2nd, 1938, in Fairview, KY, to the late Paul and Sarah (Long) Deason. He had a love for education and received his master’s degree in mathematics from Austin Peay State University. He dedicated over 40 years as a teacher and coach, inspiring the lives of countless students.
He started his career at Houston County High School and pioneered their football program as the first-ever head coach for the high school football team. In 1968, he began teaching at Montgomery Central and taught there until his retirement in 2000.
After retiring, he became a dedicated member of the Montgomery County Retired Teachers Association and the Tennessee Retired Teachers Association. Billy was also a member of Martha’s Chapel Community Church. He will be fondly remembered as a loving family man.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Melinda Riggins and husband Van Jr, Mandy Mercer, Cindy Reynolds and her husband Art, and Cissy Mandrell and her husband Jamie; grandchildren, Callie Crews and her husband Ryan, Van Riggins III and his wife Naomi and Michael Coleman and his wife Jodie Curtis, Sheldon Reynolds, Noah Reynolds, Jonah Reynolds and his wife Gracie, Thea Reynolds, Bethany Serafin and her husband Leo, Wilson Mandrell and his wife Sophie, 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by grandson Bud Reynolds; brothers, John Deason and Ray Deason; sisters, Bonnie Haneline, Esther Carroll and one great granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Vanleer Cemetery Fund or Martha’s Chapel Community Church.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be his former athletes and students, as well as Montgomery County Retired Teachers.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Alexa at Gentiva Hospice, Dr. Rondi Kauffman at Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center and Dr. Rohit Patel at Tennessee Oncology.
Online Condolences may be left at www.navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com