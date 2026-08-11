Nashville Sounds Rally for 6-5 Walk-Off Win Over Indianapolis Indians

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds earned a 6-5 ninth inning walk-off win on Tuesday night to start the series against the Indianapolis Indians at First Horizon Park. It was the fifth walk-off win of the year for the Sounds, who improved to a league-best 38-19 at home this season. Akil Baddoo’s second hit of the night scored Blake Burke, who reached base three times in his Triple-A debut.

The Sounds answered an early run off Tyson Hardin in the top of the first inning with a pair of runs in the home half to take their first lead of the night. After the first three Nashville batters reached base to start the inning, Luis Matos delivered a two-out, two-RBI single. The game remained 2-1 until the Indians evened the score in the top of the fourth on two of the eight hits allowed by Hardin (4.1 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 5 K, 0 BB).

As they did in the first, Nashville answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth. Matos started the inning with his second hit and was followed aboard by Ethan Murray and a one-out single. After a successful double steal that put both in scoring position, Eduardo Garcia drove home both to put the Sounds back in front 4-2.

Hardin began the top of the fifth on the mound before turning the ball over to Will Childers after facing two batters. Bo Naylor helped his battery mate and caught a runner trying to swipe second, which proved large as Billy Cook hit a solo home run off Childers instead of a two-run run that would have tied the game.

The Nashville Sounds maintained their one-run advantage into the seventh inning. Fresh off being reinstated from the Injured List that kept him out 43 games, Nick Yorke launched a go-ahead two-run home run off Brett Wichrowski for his first long ball of the season to give Indianapolis a 5-4 lead.

Burke kept the Sounds at the plate in the bottom of the seventh with a two-out walk. Brock Wilken was plunked right after and Baddoo drove home Burke – for the first time – to even the score at 5-5. Major League rehabber Joel Kuhnel tossed a scoreless eighth, working around a pair of hits and walk that loaded the bases with no outs.

Nashville turned a 5-2-3 double play to prevent a run from crossing and Burke and Kuhnel combined for the third out of the inning to escape the jam without any damage done. Blake Holub retired the Indians in order in the top of the ninth with a strikeout to send the game to the bottom of the ninth.

Burke reached for the third time as he was hit by Noah Murdock to start the inning. Wilken singled with a base hit into right field to push Burke into scoring position and Baddoo took care of the rest. A flared an opposite field single into shallow left had Burke rounding third by the time Tyler Callihan fielded the ball. The throw to the plate tailed off into foul ground enough for Burke to cross the plate for the game-winning run standing up.

Nashville and Indianapolis continue their series on Wednesday night from first Horizon Park with LHP Colton Gordon (0-2, 4.91 ERA) getting the start against RHP Antwone Kelly (5-5, 4.24 ERA) and the Indians.