Austin Peay State University Alternative Break Sends Students to Serve in Puerto Rico

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Office of Community Engagement and Sustainability recently supported a week-long volunteering excursion in Puerto Rico for seven students and a staff member as part of the Alternative Break Trip program.

Volunteers assisted the Centro Esperanza nonprofit organization with ongoing hurricane relief and restoration efforts. The center supports youth learning and enrichment through after-school programming, and provides free pre-school education and meals for its community.

“This trip broadened my perspective and challenged me to grow as both a student and a person,” said Zanya Hooker, a junior computer information technology major. “It taught me the value of serving others with intention and building meaningful connections with people from different backgrounds. I left Puerto Rico with unforgettable memories, a deeper sense of purpose, and a commitment to making a positive impact wherever I go.”

The Austin Peay group led the summer maintenance of Centro Esperanza’s grounds, clearing debris and trimming fallen and overgrown limbs. They also began leveling for a revitalized outdoor learning facility, which is intended to support additional cultural and community activities for local youth.

“I have an overwhelming feeling of pride in being able to physically see the impact we made as a team on the community, staff, and children of Centro Esperanza,” said Arnulfo Ruiz Elizondo, a senior criminal justice major and Army veteran.

All APSU students are eligible for Community Engagement and Sustainability’s Alternative Break Trips. These volunteer-based programs are designed to increase participants’ cultural awareness, build valuable leadership skills, and support communities in need.