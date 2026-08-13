Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Set for 10-Tournament 2026-27 Campaign

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head men’s golf coach Easton Key has announced the 10-tournament schedule awaiting the Governors for the 2026-27 campaign, highlighted by a West Coast trip to historic Torrey Pines South Course and a return to Clarksville Country Club to host the APSU Intercollegiate for the first time since 2023.

“I’m very happy with how this schedule came together,” said Austin Peay State University head coach Easton Key. “Being able to go play some historic venues like Inverness and Torrey Pines while also bringing our home event back to Clarksville Country Club is huge for the trajectory of our program. It’s a great schedule from beginning to end and I’m excited to go compete!”

The APSU Govs open the fall slate at the Inverness Intercollegiate, hosted by Toledo, September 13th-15th. It will be Austin Peay State University’s first appearance at one of the most prestigious fall events on the men’s golf calendar since 2016. Portions of the tournament also will air on ESPN+.

Austin Peay State University then travels to Birmingham, Alabama, for the GMAC Invitational, September 20th-22nd, before a break in the schedule leading into the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, hosted by Arkansas State, October 12th-13th.

Austin Peay State University’s last fall appearance at RidgePointe Country Club came in 2024, when the Govs posted a third-place finish in their third tournament under Key’s stewardship. Then-freshman Grady Cox finished 10th with a six-under 210 for the tournament.

The APSU Govs close the fall slate at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate, October 19th-21st, hosted by East Tennessee State at the Blackthorn Club in Johnson City.

Austin Peay State University opens the spring season in Goodyear, Arizona, at the Loyola Intercollegiate, hosted by Loyola (Maryland), February 28th-March 2nd. The APSU Govs won Loyola’s home event in 2018 when the tournament was hosted in Fort Lauderdale.

The Govs travel to Tallahassee for the Seminole Intercollegiate, March 12th-14th. The Florida State-hosted event at Seminole Legacy Golf Club is one of only three holdover appearances on Austin Peay State University’s schedule from 2025-26.

Austin Peay State University follows that with what is believed to be the program’s first-ever trip to Torrey Pines South Course for the UC San Diego Invitational, March 21st-23rd. Measuring 7,802 yards, the South Course is the longest course played in a regular PGA Tour event. It annually hosts The Sentry and was the site of the U.S. Open in 2008 and 2021.

The APSU Govs open April at Paducah Country Club for the Racer Intercollegiate, April 5th-6th. Last season, Patton Samuels carded eight final-round birdies for a 65, the ninth-best 18-hole score in program history.

The Govs close the regular season with a pair of tournaments at home, beginning with the APSU Intercollegiate at Clarksville Country Club, April 12th-13th. Austin Peay State University will host the tournament at Clarksville Country Club for the first time since 2023 and seeks its first home-tournament victory since 2014.

Austin Peay State University then has the privilege of sharing hosting duties with the United Athletic Conference for the inaugural UAC Men’s Golf Championship, April 30th-May 2nd. The championship will be held at Greystone Golf Club in Dickson, Tennessee.

For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State Universitymen’s golf (@GovsMGO) on X and Instagram, or visit LetsGoPeay.com.