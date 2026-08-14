Clarksville Obituary: Samantha Lea Grubbs

Clarksville, TN – Samantha Lea Grubbs, lovingly known as “Sammy,” passed away on August 11th, 2026. Born May 21st, 2018, Sammy’s brief but vibrant life left a lasting imprint on all who knew her.

Celebration of Life will be held 1:00pm Monday, August 17th, 2026, at First Baptist Church, with Dr. Ronny Raines and Bobby Reed officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The Grubbs family will receive friends from 10:00am until the hour of the service at the Church.

Sammy was the cherished daughter of Charley and Theresa Grubbs, and the beloved little sister of Andrew Grubbs. Though her years on this earth were too few, Sammy’s boundless joy, kindness, and laughter enriched the lives of her family and friends in unforgettable ways.

Sammy’s world was filled with wonder and creativity. She attended Glenellen Elementary School and was a member of Acro Dance Express, where her smile lit up the stage. Sammy loved music and she found special joy in arts and crafts. Two summers at Camp Rainbow added to the tapestry of her young life. She cherished every moment, embracing new experiences and making new friends.

Sammy’s memory is treasured by her loving parents, Charley and Theresa; her brother, Andrew; maternal grandfather, Steve Skaggs; paternal grandmother, Jobe “Granny in the Ocean” Gilbert; paternal grandfather, Geno “PawPaw” Grubbs (Deborah “D.D”); aunt, January Skaggs; aunt, Amy Jackson (Scott); uncle, Bryan Grubbs; great aunt Deborah Hailey; great grandmother, Celine Barber; cousins, Cameron Skaggs, Layla Reynolds, Victoria McGaha (Jarrett), Remi and Mason McGaha, Carter Jackson (Haleigh), Thomas and Mary Bailey Grubbs; and numerous loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Shari Skaggs, and grandfather, Herb “Butch” Gilbert whom she now joins in eternal peace.

Sammy’s light will live on in the hearts of her family and everyone whose lives she touched with her tenacious spirit and infectious laughter. Her creativity, energy, and affectionate presence have left indelible memories that will forever inspire resilience and love.

Serving as pallbearers will be; Cameron Skaggs, Isaiah Robinson, Carter Jackson, Thomas Grubbs, Jeffery Eaves, and Theodore Hanna.

Donations in Sammy’s memory may be made to www.curehht.org/ or to Camp Rainbow, www.clarksvillecamprainbow.org/donate/

The family finds comfort in knowing that a portion of Sammy’s lung was donated to HHT research, offering hope for future treatments and, one day, a cure.

Please also consider signing up to be an organ donor in Sammy’s honor.

Condolences may be made at Navefuneralhomes.com