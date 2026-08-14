Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Commerce Street Water Meter Replacement with possible Water Outage

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has a water meter replacement scheduled with a possible water outage on Tuesday, August 18th, 2026, at 9:00pm for the Montgomery County Jail, located at 116 Commerce Street.

Drivers should use caution when driving near the construction area and, if possible, seek alternative travel routes.

The water meter replacement is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 5:00am on Wednesday, August 19th.