Customs House Museum to Host Free Sunday Studio Cross-Stitching Workshop

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center will host a Sunday Studio workshop on August 16th, offering adults ages 16 and older an opportunity to explore the creative art of plastic canvas cross-stitching.

The workshop, titled “Sunday Studio: Cross-Stitching with Laicee Blackwell,” will begin at 2:00pm and is being offered in partnership with Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts. The Sunday Studio series provides creative workshops designed specifically for adults and encourages participants to explore new artistic techniques in a relaxed setting.

During the August 16th workshop, participants will learn beginning techniques for plastic canvas cross-stitching while experimenting with color and pattern making. Attendees will have the opportunity to develop their own creative designs and leave the workshop with a finished piece they can take home.

The workshop is free to attend, and all materials needed for the project will be provided. Registration is required, and participation in the workshop does not include admission to the Customs House Museum.

The Sunday Studio series provides an opportunity for community members to learn, create, and connect through hands-on artistic experiences. Whether participants are new to cross-stitching or simply interested in trying a different creative medium, the workshop offers an introduction to basic techniques while allowing plenty of room for individual creativity.

The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is located in downtown Clarksville and regularly offers educational programs, workshops, exhibitions, and community events for visitors of all ages.

Those interested in attending the August 16th Sunday Studio: Cross-Stitching with Laicee Blackwell workshop should register in advance due to limited space.

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