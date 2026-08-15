Nashville Sounds Blow Three-Run Lead, Fall 4-3 in Extras to Indianapolis Indians

Nashville, TN – Despite holding a three-run lead through the first four innings of the game, the Nashville Brewskis fell to the Indianapolis Indians in extras for the second time this week with a 4-3 loss Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Brandon Sproat tossed five scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out eight batters in his second start for the Sounds.

The Brewskis and the Indians put together six hitless frames as Nashville’s starting pitcher Sproat struck out five Indy batters, retiring the 11-of-15 batters faced through four innings of play. Nashville’s offense struggled to put together a hit in the first three innings as Noah Murdock and CD Pelham shut down 9-of-the-10 Sounds batters to begin the game as well.

Indianapolis finally broke the hitless streak in the top of the fourth inning with a two-out double by Duce Gourson, but Sproat struck out Joshua Palacios and got out of the frame with his seventh strikeout.

Nashville grabbed the first lead of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning as Brock Wilken drew a leadoff walk to begin the frame. Two at-bats later, Jeferson Quero ripped his 14th double of the season for the Brewskis and put Wilken on third. After Luis Matos reached on a fielder’s choice, Wilken was out at home and Quero advanced to third. Matos then stole second, while a throwing error on Indy’s catcher crossed Quero home for the 1-0 Brewskis lead.

Tyler Black followed with a walk then stole second, while Matos stole third and led to Ethan Murray blasting a two-run triple, his second triple of the season, into center field, growing the lead to 3-0. Sproat finished his night tossing five scoreless innings, allowing a hit and striking out a season-high eight batters for the Sounds.

Indianapolis threatened in the top of the sixth inning as reliever Lyon Richardson loaded the bases on a walk and two straight singles. He issued the second walk of the frame which put the Indians on the board. With the bases still loaded, Nick Cimillo grounded into a double play, which still plated the second run for Indy and the Nashville lead was cut down to one. In the top of the eighth inning, the Indians tied the game at three off of Gerson Garabito with two doubles by Johnathan Rodriguez and Joshua Palacios.

The game headed into the 10th as the Indians gained the advantage on a two-out single by Palacios for the 4-3 lead off reliever Blake Holub. The Brewskis had one last opportunity in the bottom half of the 10th inning as Sal Frelick and Wilken drew back-to-back walks to load the bases pushing Murray to third. Blake Burke however was unable to capitalize for the walk-off win as he flew out to center field and the game ended in a 4-3 final.

The Sounds will look to secure the series split in Sunday’s series finale against the Indians. Tyson Hardin (3-4, 5.15 ERA) will get the start for Nashville against left-hander Connor Wietgrefe who will get the start for Indianapolis. First pitch is set for 6:05pm.