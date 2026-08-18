Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Commerce Street Water Meter Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has a water meter replacement scheduled with a possible water outage on Tuesday, August 18th, 2026, at 9:00pm for the Montgomery County Jail, located at 116 Commerce Street.
Drivers should use caution when driving near the construction area and, if possible, seek alternative travel routes.
The water meter replacement is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 5:00am Wednesday August 19th.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com