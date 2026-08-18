Clarksville Obituary: Allan Montgomery Workman

Clarksville, TN – Allan Montgomery Workman, 92, of Clarksville, TN passed away at home on August 12th, 2026.
Allan was born June 2nd, 1934 to the late Dr. Rodney Montgomery Workman and Mary Nell Harris Workman. He grew up in Southside along with his younger brothers Robert and William.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sidekick and wife, Mary Evelyn Ray Workman, his brothers Robert and William Workman, and his children, Kathy and Mark Workman.
He is survived by his children Max Workman, Susan Workman, and Rodney Workman; one grandchild, Colin Workman, and two great-grandchildren, Anna and Colson Workman.
Allan was a loving husband and father, for whom family was the most important thing. He was, in every sense, a family man.
He had a long and good life. Between all the stories of his childhood where he traveled into Clarksville with his first sidekick, brother Robert to watch Westerns at the Roxy while his father saw patients on Saturdays, graduating from APSU with dual majors in Biology and Chemistry, guarding the Panama Canal, retiring from IBM after 31 years and exploring the entire country with his wife Mary, he was a man who smiled easily and often, made friends easily, flirted with his wife after decades of marriage and was the stable, loving influence and example in his children’s lives.
He will be greatly missed.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 22nd, 2026 at 10:00am at Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Sykes Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Bob Workman, William Workman, Fletcher Schrock, Bob Jett, Colin Workman and Brad Workman.
Please visit Allan’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
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For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com