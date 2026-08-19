Clarksville Gas Prices Drop to Second-Lowest in Tennessee

Tennessee is the seventh least expensive market in the nation

Nashville, TN – Gas prices across the state are moving more expensive, rising 10 cents, on average, over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.65 which is five cents more expensive than one month ago and 92 cents more expensive than one year ago.

“Crude oil prices moved higher over last week amid renewed uncertainty in the global oil market,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Drivers can expect to see additional fluctuations in pump pricing through this week. While pump prices remain volatile, drivers can still save money every time they fill up by enrolling in fuel savings programs, shopping around for the best gas prices in their community, and ensuring their vehicle is properly maintained.”

How to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Drive conservatively . Avoid aggressive acceleration and speeding. This reduces fuel economy.

. Avoid aggressive acceleration and speeding. This reduces fuel economy. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds can lower fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds can lower fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community by using the AAA mobile app.

for the best gas prices in your community by using the AAA mobile app. Pay with cash. Some retailers charge more per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

Determine fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon on each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

National Gas Prices

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is back on the rise after a week of falling prices. Today’s national average is back up to $4.06 after dropping to $4.00 last Monday.

Crude oil prices are once again in the $80.00 per barrel range amid continued uncertainty along the Strait of Hormuz. While gasoline demand is down, crude oil prices are keeping pump prices higher than normal for this time of year. So far, this is the highest August on record when it comes to the national gasoline average.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased last week from 9.03 million barrels per day to 8.96 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 209.7 million barrels to 208.7 million. Gasoline production also decreased, averaging 9.6 million barrels per day.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose 7 cents to settle at $83.27 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 17.4 million barrels from the previous week. At 424.4 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 2% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Jackson ($3.76), Nashville ($3.71), Memphis ($3.71)

Least expensive metro markets – Morristown ($3.50), Clarksville ($3.51), Chattanooga ($3.54)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $3.651 $3.658 $3.553 $3.606 $2.734 Chattanooga $3.547 $3.579 $3.379 $3.612 $2.636 Knoxville $3.587 $3.594 $3.533 $3.546 $2.724 Memphis $3.712 $3.701 $3.678 $3.590 $2.789 Nashville $3.712 $3.724 $3.554 $3.655 $2.767 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG), named a 2026 Forbes Most Trusted Company in America, is the second-largest AAA club in North America, with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories.

ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG is part of the national AAA federation, which serves more than 66 million members across the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

For more information, download the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.