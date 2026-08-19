F&M Bank Arena to Host Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland December 11th

Clarksville, TN – TCG Entertainment, the leading producer of live entertainment, announces its all-new Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland tour across the U.S. and Canada. A must-see holiday event and beloved tradition for families everywhere, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland visits F&M Bank Arena on December 11th, 2026. Tickets go on-sale Friday, August 21st at 10:00am at www.CirqueMusica.com.



This holiday season, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland 2026 invites audiences into a luminous world where time bends and wonder take over. When our heroes are swept into an enchanting winter realm, they begin to rediscover something unexpected—the magic, curiosity and joy they thought they had outgrown.





Reimagined for 2026, this all-new production features your favorite holiday music and a bold lineup of breathtaking cirque acts. From gravity-defying aerialists to edge-of-your-seat acrobatics, each moment is crafted to feel more dreamlike and emotionally resonant than ever before. It’s a fresh take on a beloved tradition and unlike anything audiences have seen from Cirque Musica in its 17-year history.

Touring cities across North America, the production brings together elite performers from around the globe to create a visually stunning and musically rich holiday experience for audiences of all ages.

In select markets, guests can enhance their visit with a VIP experience, offering exclusive behind-the-scenes access, cast meet-and-greets and interactive photo opportunities.





“We wanted this year’s production to feel transportive in a completely new way—something that doesn’t just celebrate the holidays but makes audiences feel like they’ve stepped inside them,” said Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment and Producer of Cirque Musica.

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is an unforgettable experience for the entire family to enjoy – a world-class circus experience infused with the holiday classics we all love. Experience the magic live at F&M Bank Arena on Friday, December 11th—and step into a holiday world you won’t want to leave.

For more information on ticketing, visit www.CirqueMusica.com.

About Cirque Musica

Cirque Musica is one of the top cirque-style shows in the industry. Since its inception in 2010, the world-renowned cast has performed feats of grace, skill, and strength to audience members worldwide. The visually stunning masterpiece of artistic interpretations combines mesmerizing acrobats, aerialists and daredevil athleticism with the greatest music of all time.

Current and past productions include Cirque Musica Symphonic, Cirque Musica Querida-The Official Celebration of Juan Grabiel, Heroes and Villains, and more, Cirque Musica shows are ground-breaking productions guaranteed to thrill and captivate audiences of all ages.

For more information visit, www.CirqueMusica.com

About TCG Entertainment

TCG Entertainment is a leading producer of creative content for live entertainment properties and touring productions. Owning multiple intellectual properties, and partnering with top IP holders and studios, TCG has generated decades worth of live family fun and entertainment.

With a laundry list of productions enjoyed by millions of audience members around the globe, TCG is the leading authority in providing brands a visionary, one-stop source for live touring and experiences. Current and past productions include DC Films in Concert, multiple productions of Cirque Musica, MasterChef Live, Rocky in Concert, A Night of Symphonic Rock, and more.

www.TCGEnt.com

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15, 2023, and is managed by Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC. Ford Ice Centers offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents.

F&M Bank Arena is located at 101 Main Street, Clarksville, TN.

For more information, please visit www.myfmbankarena.com