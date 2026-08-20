Severe Thunderstorm Warning Remains in Effect for Clarksville and Montgomery County

Clarksville, TN — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect until 2:30am CDT for Montgomery County, southeastern Stewart County, and eastern Houston County as a line of severe thunderstorms moves across the area early Thursday morning.

At approximately 1:55am CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Oak Grove to Clarksville to 8 miles east of Erin, moving east at approximately 20 mph.

The storms are capable of producing wind gusts up to 70 mph and quarter-size hail, according to the warning issued by the National Weather Service. The warning is based on radar indications.

The severe storms could produce damage to vehicles from large hail, along with considerable tree damage. Strong winds may also damage mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Communities and areas impacted by the warning include Clarksville, Montgomery County; Erin, Houston County; Tennessee Ridge, Stewart County; Cumberland City, Stewart County; Palmyra, Montgomery County; Cunningham, Montgomery County; and Woodlawn, Montgomery County.

Interstate 24 is also included in the warning between mile markers 1 and 9. Drivers traveling through this stretch should use extreme caution as strong winds, hail and heavy rain can create dangerous conditions with little warning.

Residents across Montgomery County, Stewart County, and Houston County should take the warning seriously. If you are in the path of the storm, move immediately to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows.

The warning is scheduled to remain in effect until 2:30am CDT. Residents should continue monitoring weather alerts as the storms move east and be prepared for additional warnings if conditions warrant.