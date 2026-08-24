Clarksville Police Respond to Bomb Threat at Holiday Inn on Cracker Barrel Drive

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police report a bomb threat was reported at Holiday Inn on Cracker Barrel Drive after an individual messaged an automatic guest messaging system with a threat that they had 20 min to evacuate the building. Employees noticed the message, but noted nothing out of the ordinary at the business.

Clarksville Police, Clarksville Fire Rescue, and Montgomery County EMS responded and established operations around the business. At this time an explosive device has not been located. The Clarksville Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area until this situation can be cleared.

There is no other information available for release at this time.