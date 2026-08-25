Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Offers Exciting Week of Events for Teens starting August 25th

Montgomery County, TN – Teenagers looking for something fun, creative, and engaging to do after school have plenty of opportunities coming up at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library.

From gaming and hands-on crafts to pixel art and learning important digital safety skills, the library has put together a lineup designed to give local teens a place to connect, create, and have fun.

Several events are scheduled at both the main library and North Branch, giving teens a chance to explore different activities and meet others who share their interests. Whether you’re into video games, board games, art or learning practical skills, there’s something on the calendar for you.

North Branch Teen Gaming

Tuesday, August 25th, 2026 | 4:00pm–6:00pm

Location: North Branch Teen Space

Grab your friends and head to the North Branch for an afternoon filled with board games and card games. Whether you’re a strategic mastermind, a competitive player or simply looking for a fun way to spend the afternoon, there’s something for everyone.

The free weekly gathering gives teens a chance to roll the dice, challenge friends and enjoy some friendly competition in a relaxed library setting.

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Teen Scene: Perler Bead Pixel Party

Tuesday, August 25th, 2026 | 4:00pm–6:00pm

Location: The Loft – Young Adult

Turn tiny beads into colorful works of pixel art during the Perler Bead Pixel Party at The Loft. Teens can create designs inspired by retro video games, favorite characters or their own original ideas.

The library will provide the beads, boards and everything needed to complete the projects. All participants need to bring is their creativity and imagination. It’s a relaxed opportunity to make something unique while hanging out with other teens.

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North Branch Teen Scene: Perler Bead Pixel Party

Wednesday, August 26th, 2026 | 4:00pm–6:00pm

Location: North Branch Makerspace

The pixel-art fun continues at the North Branch with another Perler Bead Pixel Party. Teens can transform colorful beads into creative designs while experimenting with patterns, characters and other pixel-inspired creations.

Supplies will be provided, making this a fun and easy way for teens to try their hand at a new craft without needing previous experience.

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Teen Scene: Craft Central @ The Loft

Thursday, August 27th, 2026 | 4:00pm–6:00pm

Presenter: Amir McCain

Location: The Loft – Young Adult

It’s time to get creative at Craft Central, a weekly program where teens can explore a different low-stress art activity. Projects may include painting, collage, DIY crafts and more.

No artistic experience is required. Teens can simply drop in, bring their imagination and discover what they can create while spending time with other creative members of the community. All supplies are provided.

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Teen Gaming

Monday, August 31st, 2026 | 4:00pm–6:00pm

Presenter: Amir McCain

Location: The Loft

Video game fans can head to The Loft for an afternoon of teen-only gaming. Whether you’re new to gaming or already consider yourself a seasoned player, the program offers opportunities to compete against friends, explore new games and enjoy some casual play.

From tournaments and competitive challenges to relaxed free play, teens can choose their own gaming adventure. The Loft becomes the library’s official teen gaming zone for an afternoon of fun and friendly competition.

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North Branch Teen Gaming

Tuesday, September 1st, 2026 | 4:00pm–6:00pm

Location: North Branch Teen Space

The weekly North Branch Teen Gaming program returns September 1st with another afternoon of board games and card games. Teens can bring friends, try out different games and enjoy a little friendly competition.

Whether you’re looking for a strategic challenge or just want to have fun with friends, the Teen Space is the place to be Tuesday afternoon.

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Teen Scene: Adulting 101 — Level Up Your Password Game

Tuesday, September 1st, 2026 | 4:00pm–6:00pm

Location: The Loft – Young Adult

Not every important life skill is taught in a classroom, and protecting personal information online is one skill every teen should know. Adulting 101: Level Up Your Password Game will help teens understand why strong passwords matter and how to make smarter choices when protecting their online accounts.

With email, social media, gaming platforms and other online services requiring passwords, keeping personal information secure has become increasingly important. The program will explain the purpose of passwords and help teens make informed decisions about creating stronger online protection.

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The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library’s teen programming offers more than just a place to find a good book. These upcoming events provide opportunities for teens to meet new people, discover new interests, express their creativity and develop skills they can use both inside and outside the library. With activities ranging from gaming and art to practical digital safety, teens have plenty of reasons to make the library part of their week.

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library

350 Pageant Lane, Suite 501

Clarksville, TN 37040

931.648.8826