Unisun Sports Announces Groundbreaking ESPN Media Rights Agreement for ASUN, UAC

Jacksonville, FL – On behalf of the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) and the United Athletic Conference (UAC), Unisun Sports announced a groundbreaking long-term media rights agreement with ESPN, marking the first time multiple NCAA Division I conferences have joined together under a unified media rights deal.

The innovative relationship positions both conferences to benefit from unprecedented national visibility across ESPN’s industry-leading networks. The agreement creates a streamlined media strategy designed to maximize exposure and strengthen the long-term value of the ASUN and UAC brands.

Beginning with the 2026 academic year, ESPN will serve as the exclusive home for both the ASUN and the UAC. A comprehensive slate of ASUN and UAC regular-season and championship events will be featured across ESPN+, with meaningful exposure on ESPN’s linear networks.

The agreement represents a new model for collegiate athletics, bringing together two conferences with shared values, complementary footprints, and a collective commitment to innovation.

“This agreement is a transformational moment not only for our conferences, but for the future of collegiate athletics,” said Unisun Sports CEO, Jeff Bacon. “By aligning media rights, we’ve created a forward-thinking strategy that delivers greater exposure for our institutions, elevates the student-athlete experience, and provides fans unprecedented access to our championships and regular-season competition. I’d like to thank Mallory Kenny, Nick Dawson, and our tremendous teammates at ESPN for their continued commitment as we form what’s next in collegiate athletics.”

The agreement includes:

Linear coverage of the ASUN Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship games.

Linear coverage of the UAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship games.

Linear coverage of regular season men’s basketball.

Inclusion of a select linear event – any sport – for each conference each year. This year’s selected game features Tarleton State Football hosting Prairie View A&M in Week 0.

Annual collaboration of additional regular season and championship opportunities across ESPN networks.

Over 1,200 digital productions on ESPN+.

Comprehensive live coverage of regular-season competition across multiple sports.

Exclusive streaming of conference championship events.

Ability to produce 188 local linear games.

Expanded visibility for student-athletes, institutions, and conference brands.

“We’re pleased to welcome the ASUN and UAC to a new chapter with Unisun Sports on ESPN,” said Mallory Kenny, ESPN Director of Programming & Acquisitions. “By bringing a broad slate of regular-season and championship events to our networks, we can showcase the depth of competition across both conferences and connect their student-athletes and programs with fans nationwide.”

“This enhanced relationship with the industry leader in sports broadcasting demonstrates what is possible when conferences collaborate with a shared vision. Together, we’re creating greater value for our member institutions,” said Bacon.

The expanded collaboration with ESPN reflects the continued evolution of Unisun Sports, building upon strategic collaboration while establishing a new benchmark for conference media agreements.

CSMG (Collegiate Sports Management Group) assisted Unisun Sports during the media rights evaluation and negotiation process.

Requests for interviews should be directed to:

Claire Johnson, Senior Director, Strategic Communications & Content

Unisun Sports / claire.johnson@unisunsports.com

About the Atlantic Sun Conference

The Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN), founded in 1978, is an NCAA Division I athletic conference, composed of eight (8) destination-based institutions spread throughout the southeastern United States.

ASUN members include Bellarmine University (Louisville, KY), Florida Gulf Coast University (Fort Myers, FL), Jacksonville University (Jacksonville, FL), Lipscomb University (Nashville, TN), the University of North Florida (Jacksonville, FL), Queens University of Charlotte (Charlotte, NC), Stetson University (DeLand, FL), and the University of West Florida (Pensacola, FL).

About the United Athletic Conference

The newly rebranded United Athletic Conference (UAC) is a competitive NCAA Division I conference sponsoring sixteen (16) sports and championships with nine (9) full member institutions including Abilene Christian University (Abilene, TX, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (Little Rock, AR), Austin Peay State University (Clarksville, TN), the University of Central Arkansas (Conway, AR), Eastern Kentucky University (Richmond, Ky.), the University of North Alabama (Florence, AL), Tarleton State University (Stephenville, TX), the University of Texas at Arlington (Arlington, TX), and the University of West Georgia (Carrollton, GA) with the University of West Florida (Pensacola, Fla.) as an affiliate member in football.

About Unisun Sports

On July 1st, 2026, the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) rebranded as the United Athletic Conference (UAC) and formed Unisun Sports with the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN). This strategic alliance facilitates collaborative scheduling, the leveraging of collective assets, and shared operational efficiencies designed to benefit all member institutions.

The creation of Unisun Sports strengthens the geographic footprint for both conferences, ensuring that student-athletes continue to benefit from extensive competition opportunities. Both the ASUN and the newly-branded UAC will retain their independent conference structures and automatic qualifiers to NCAA Championships.

All of ESPN. All in One Place

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more.

The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers.

Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

About CSMG

CSMG (Collegiate Sports Management Group) is an integrated sports, entertainment, and media company committed to advancing traditional sports and esports. The company has expertise in Media Rights, Analytics, Licensing, Sponsorship Sales, Brand Building, Original Content, and Event Production.

We empower sports properties, brands, and video game publishers to succeed at the crossroads of tech, sports, entertainment, and video games. Through innovation, efficiency and execution, CSMG has created transformative opportunities, driving growth in traditional sports while unifying and elevating the scholastic esports ecosystem.

To learn more, visit us at collegiatesmg.com.