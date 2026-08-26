Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University Athletics (APSU) and Clarksville law firm Mitchell Ross Rocconi, PLLC have announced a multi-year jersey patch sponsorship through Taymar Sales U. supporting Austin Peay State University football, beginning with the 2026 season.

Through this agreement, a Mitchell Ross Rocconi patch will be worn on all APSU football uniforms following the passing of NCAA legislation in January allowing for jersey patches to be worn.

“We love having community partners who continue to find new ways to invest in the Govs,” said APSU Athletics Director Jordan Harmon. “We are excited to partner with Mitchell Ross Rocconi as the first-ever company to feature its brand on an Austin Peay State University football uniform. MRR has been a staple in the Clarksville community, and this partnership is a great example of what can happen when two community staples come together with a shared passion for Austin Peay State University. We’re proud to put their name on the field with the Govs and excited about what this partnership represents for the future of Governors Athletics.”

Mitchell Ross Rocconi, PLLC is an established firm of a knowledgeable and collaborative team of eight attorneys that brings together wide-ranging legal experience. Mitchell Ross Rocconi, PLLC take pride in their firm’s legacy of service to clients and the Clarksville community, emphasizing results and integrity in all they do. Multiple attorneys at the firm earned their bachelor’s degrees at Austin Peay State University, and the firm has been a visible supporter of Austin Peay State University athletics for several years.

This partnership brings together two organizations committed to the Clarksville community, with a clear vision for the future and an industry-wide reputation for integrity and innovation. While the APSU Govs defend on the field, Mitchell Ross Rocconi bring defense in the court of law.

Jeff Faris, Austin Peay State University head football coach

“We could not be more excited to have a community pillar like Mitchell Ross Rocconi supporting the Govs. Since my first day here, they’ve been behind us in all we do, and this is another example of them answering the call to serve this university, our program and our student-athletes.”

Larry Rocconi, Partner at Mitchell Ross Rocconi, PLLC

“We are thrilled to stand alongside the Governors this season. Austin Peay State University has a proud tradition of excellence in academics, athletics, and community engagement. We are honored to support these dedicated student-athletes, coaches and staff as they represent the university and the Clarksville community.”

The Governors kick off the 2026 season August 27th against Gardner-Webb at Fortera Stadium; season and single-game tickets are on sale now by calling 931.221.PEAY.

For news, updates, and future ticket information, follow APSU Govs football on X (@GovsFB), Instagram (@GovsFootball), and Facebook, or stay tuned here at LetsGoPeay.com.

To follow all Governor sports and get live stats, schedules, and access to your ticket account, download the new-and-improved Lets Go Peay app for iOS and Android.

About Taymar Sales U.

Taymar Sales U. is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar Sales U. is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.