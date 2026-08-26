Austin Peay State University Launches Govs Locker Room With New Fall Collection for Fans

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University athletics (APSU) is pleased to unveil a new trio of logos, the first in a year-long series of Gov Collection marks designed with the fan in mind.

The fall collection is available now at the brand-new Govs Locker Room online shop, where fans can get all the best APSU gear, with in-venue offerings coming to Austin Peay State University home events soon.

“These new logos represent a new way to engage fans while remaining keeping our distinct Austin Peay State University look consistent across the board,” said Logan Kidd, Senior Associate Director of Athletics for Championship Resources and External. “I’m grateful to Jana Gilbert and her team in University PR for helping design these incredible graphics, and I look forward to sharing them with our fans throughout the year.”

These new, sport-specific Gov logos will be unveiled in three phases; the Fall Collection, featuring football, volleyball, and soccer, is now available for online gear purchases and will be available for in-venue purchase in the very near future.