Clarksville Arts & Culture Reveals New Details on Planned Performing Arts Center

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Arts, Culture, and Tourism Authority (Clarksville Arts & Culture) has announced new details of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center project and its planned Capital Campaign.

The Clarksville Arts, Culture and Tourism Authority

Founded in 2024 by resolution of the Clarksville City Council, the Clarksville Arts, Culture, and Tourism (ACT) Authority was established to operate as an independent non-profit organization promoting art and culture in Clarksville, Tennessee.

When this new organization was created, the Clarksville City Council also established a Hotel/Motel Occupancy Tax meant to partially fund the ACT Authority, and passed a resolution establishing the agreement to backstop the bond measure that would be needed to fund the new Performing Arts Center.

Organizational Infrastructure Built To Succeed

As an instrumentality of the City of Clarksville, the Arts, Culture, and Tourism Authority acts as an independent, non-profit organization with specific ties to the City Government, including the Hotel/Motel Tax and its board of directors, who are appointed by the City Council.

“This private/public partnership gives us the best opportunity to succeed,” said ACT Authority Executive Director Cameron O’Hanlon. “By leveraging the confidence that comes with an association with the City Government with the entrepreneurial opportunities that come with being a non-profit organization, we’ll be able to take advantage of the best of both worlds.”

Funding Clarksville Arts and Culture

The resolution establishing the Arts, Culture, and Tourism Authority also established a 2.75 percent Occupancy Tax for hotels and motels in Clarksville. This line of revenue will be used to both fund the ACT Authority’s two resident companies, the Clarksville Arts & Heritage Council and the Roxy Regional Theatre, and a portion of the annual payments towards the construction debt. The remainder of the debt service and operating costs of the Performing Arts Center will be paid by earned and contributed revenue generated through the venue’s operations.

“While the Hotel/Motel Tax provides an important foundation for the ACT Authority’s revenue, we’re not going to be complacent and let that be all of our revenue,” said O’Hanlon. “We have a business model that is going to set us up not only for short-term success, but long-term sustainability.”

Contributing to the long-term sustainability of the Performing Arts Center is the Capital Campaign that the ACT Authority is embarking on ahead of the venue’s opening.

The money raised through the Capital Campaign will be used in three ways: to directly relieve construction costs, establish a long-term traditional endowment fund, and establish a short-term spend-down quasi-endowment fund.

“Managing the funds from the campaign this way helps guarantee we’ll both have the cash to cover the construction and debt payments over the first few years of the organization as we build our annual revenue streams, and that we’re making strategic investments to continue covering those costs in perpetuity,” O’Hanlon said. “If we’re successful in this campaign, we will be set up to handle the construction costs without the City needing to step in.”

A World-Class Venue For Clarksville

A new design of the venue, downsized from previous designs, includes a 500-seat performance hall, fully-equipped rehearsal studio, several reception spaces, and an art gallery. The total construction cost has been reduced from a previous quote of $75 million, and is now projected to cost $65 million.

The venue will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology that will maximize the uses of the building. The performance hall will feature a new electronic variable acoustic system, which has the capability to optimize the acoustics for any kind of performance. The lighting and rigging features in the venue will have enough capacity to handle most performances, from musical theatre to dance.

The new design of the building maintains the current plans to replicate the glazed yellow brick facade of the theatre, and to restore and reinstall the historic Roxy marquee sign and canopy detail. “The facade of the theatre is the facade of Franklin Street. It’s iconic and an important point of identity for Clarksville. I’m incredibly grateful to the team at Lyle Cook Martin Architects for their efforts to refurbish the existing ‘Roxy’ sign so future generations can recognize that important Clarksville icon,” O’Hanlon said.

Brad A. Martin III, lead architect for the Performing Arts Center, is a Clarksville native who grew up attending movies at the Roxy Theatre before it became the Roxy Regional Theatre.

“The Clarksville Performing Arts Center is destined to be a once-in-a-generation reimagining of the corner of First and Franklin streets,” said Martin. “This facility will be a world-class game-changer for our downtown, offering cultural opportunities Clarksville has been yearning for.

“This new venue will serve as an exciting hub of activity and energy as an indoor performance venue, but will also become a center of downtown public interaction with its indoor-outdoor, street-level Pocket Park, Retail Area, and second-level Grand Balcony,” Martin said.

“This is a career project for me personally, and for the entire, highly specialized design team as well. Working with the City of Clarksville, the Roxy Regional Theatre, the ACT Authority, and a large cast of talented consultants, including some of the country’s best Theater Design experts, has been at the top of Lyle Cook Martin Architects’ professional experiences,” Martin said, adding, “We are proud to be the architects for the CPAC/Roxy, and extremely excited for our community!”

Economic Impact For Downtown Clarksville and Beyond

An economic impact study completed by Randall Gross, Development Economics, found that a new Performing Arts Center in downtown Clarksville would generate an estimated $150,000 in direct tax revenue for the City of Clarksville and $380,000 in direct tax revenue for Montgomery County.

Additionally, once open, the Performing Arts Center would generate over $5 million per year in spending and increased sales for Clarksville businesses, and create over 100 jobs with earnings close to $1.5 million per year.

The Next Steps

The ACT Authority is currently preparing to bring the issuance of the bonds and the final construction plans before the City Council for their approval.

“My goal is to instill confidence in the City Council that we have a strong plan to operate this venue successfully, and that we won’t be coming to the Council needing additional funding,” O’Hanlon said. “I recognize and appreciate the serious role they play in being good stewards of the taxpayers’ funds and wouldn’t ask for their partnership in backstopping this bond measure if I didn’t think it would have a net positive impact on all Clarksville citizens’ lives.”