Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Woodbridge Drive closed for Water Line Maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed a section of Woodbridge Drive between Pine Mountain Road and Sunbrite Drive for water line maintenance.

Traffic is detoured to Pine Mountain Road and Sunbrite Drive, and motorists should choose an alternative travel route during the work.

The water line maintenance is anticipated to be finished, and the road reopened to traffic by approximately 3:30pm.