Clarksville Obituary: Jacqulyn Suzanne McCarrick

Clarksville, TN – Jacqulyn Suzanne (Giambrone) McCarrick, age 42, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on August 21st, 2026.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 28th, 2026, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN.
A viewing will also be held on Saturday, August 29th, 2026, from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Spring Creek Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life will follow at 12:00noon on Saturday, August 29th, 2026, at Spring Creek Baptist Church, with Revs. Derek Simonis and John Nelson officiating.
Burial will take place at 10:00am on Monday, August 31st, 2026, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
Jackie was born on November 20th, 1983, in Westfield, New York, to loving parents William Gary Giambrone Sr. and Sarah (Shaner) Giambrone. She was a devoted member of Spring Creek Baptist Church and deeply cherished the fellowship she found among her church family.
Jackie found joy in nurturing and educating the children in her life. She recently earned her Bachelor of Science in Teaching from Austin Peay State University, graduating in August 2026. During her studies, she served as a teaching resident at St. Bethlehem Elementary School, Oakland Elementary School, and most recently taught at Norman Smith Elementary School.
In her free time, Jackie enjoyed creating diamond art, baking cookies, and cheering on her favorite football team, the Buffalo Bills. Jackie also enjoyed supporting her son’s football team, the Kirkwood Cobra’s.
In addition to her parents, Jackie is survived by her husband, Brandon McCarrick; her sons, Peyton McCarrick and Parker McCarrick; her brothers, William Giambrone Jr. (Leslie Rice Giambrone) and Jamie Giambrone; nephews Evan Giambrone, Ryder Giambrone, Ryan Giambrone, Sylas McCarrick, and Micah McCarrick; and extended family Brian & Karen McCarrick and Dana & Keith Williamson.
Arrangements are entrusted to McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Spring Creek Baptist Church or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences may be shared at navefuneralhomes.com.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com