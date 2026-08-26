Clarksville Obituary: Jacqulyn Suzanne McCarrick

Clarksville, TN – Jacqulyn Suzanne (Giambrone) McCarrick, age 42, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on August 21st, 2026.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 28th, 2026, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN.

A viewing will also be held on Saturday, August 29th, 2026, from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Spring Creek Baptist Church.

A Celebration of Life will follow at 12:00noon on Saturday, August 29th, 2026, at Spring Creek Baptist Church, with Revs. Derek Simonis and John Nelson officiating.

Burial will take place at 10:00am on Monday, August 31st, 2026, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.

Jackie was born on November 20th, 1983, in Westfield, New York, to loving parents William Gary Giambrone Sr. and Sarah (Shaner) Giambrone. She was a devoted member of Spring Creek Baptist Church and deeply cherished the fellowship she found among her church family.

Jackie found joy in nurturing and educating the children in her life. She recently earned her Bachelor of Science in Teaching from Austin Peay State University, graduating in August 2026. During her studies, she served as a teaching resident at St. Bethlehem Elementary School, Oakland Elementary School, and most recently taught at Norman Smith Elementary School.

In her free time, Jackie enjoyed creating diamond art, baking cookies, and cheering on her favorite football team, the Buffalo Bills. Jackie also enjoyed supporting her son’s football team, the Kirkwood Cobra’s.

In addition to her parents, Jackie is survived by her husband, Brandon McCarrick; her sons, Peyton McCarrick and Parker McCarrick; her brothers, William Giambrone Jr. (Leslie Rice Giambrone) and Jamie Giambrone; nephews Evan Giambrone, Ryder Giambrone, Ryan Giambrone, Sylas McCarrick, and Micah McCarrick; and extended family Brian & Karen McCarrick and Dana & Keith Williamson.

Arrangements are entrusted to McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Spring Creek Baptist Church or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be shared at navefuneralhomes.com.