HomeNewsClarksville Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in $2,500 Pokémon Card Theft
News

Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in $2,500 Pokémon Card Theft

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police Seek Suspect in Fraudulent $2,500 Pokémon Card Purchase at Guild Vault Games
Clarksville Police Seek Suspect in Fraudulent $2,500 Pokémon Card Purchase at Guild Vault Games

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are report that on July 25th, 2026, at approximately 6:43pm, an individual entered Guild Vault Games, located at 2026 Fort Campbell Boulevard, and purchased a Pokémon card valued at $2,500 using a fraudulent credit card.

The charge initially appeared to go through but was later rejected several days later after a chargeback for the full amount was processed, negating the transaction.

The card is a Charizard X EX and is encased in a hard plastic case from the collectible authentication company PSA.

Charizard X EX Card
Charizard X EX Card

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual shown in the attached photos.

Anyone with information about the individual is asked to contact CPD Detective N. Johnson at 931.648.0656, ext. 5687.

Previous article
Five Final Opportunities to Experience the Hilarious ‘Spelling Bee’ at the Roxy Regional Theatre
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles