Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in $2,500 Pokémon Card Theft

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are report that on July 25th, 2026, at approximately 6:43pm, an individual entered Guild Vault Games, located at 2026 Fort Campbell Boulevard, and purchased a Pokémon card valued at $2,500 using a fraudulent credit card.

The charge initially appeared to go through but was later rejected several days later after a chargeback for the full amount was processed, negating the transaction.

The card is a Charizard X EX and is encased in a hard plastic case from the collectible authentication company PSA.

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual shown in the attached photos.

Anyone with information about the individual is asked to contact CPD Detective N. Johnson at 931.648.0656, ext. 5687.